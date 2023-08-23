Co-sponsorship speech of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the passing of DMW Secretary Susan "Toots" V. Ople

August 23, 2023

Mr. President, nakakabigla, nakakapanghina at nakakalungkot ang balitang pumanaw na ang kauna-unahang Kalihim ng ating Department of Migrant Workers, Secretary Toots Ople.

Bago po ang lahat, nais ko munang iparating ang aking taos-pusong pakikiramay sa pamilyang naiwan ni Secretary Toots. Hindi lang po ang biological o immediate family ang naiwan ni Sec. Toots, pati na rin po ang milyon-milyong mga OFWs na kanyang inalagaan hanggang sa huling yugto ng kanyang buhay.

?Before she was even appointed as Secretary of DMW, Sec. Toots had been advocating for the protection of OFW rights and welfare. Through her non-governmental organization Blas F. Ople Policy Center and Training Institute, she pushed for the elimination of human trafficking and illegal recruitment.

Kaya naman po suki natin si Sec. Toots bilang resource person sa committee hearings at technical working groups ng Senate Committee on Labor noong nakaraang Kongreso, lalo na noong ginagawa natin ang batas para sa Department of Migrant Workers. Her valuable contribution resulted in the inclusion of "ethical recruitment" in the law, which refers to the lawful hiring of workers in a fair and transparent manner that respects and protects their dignity and human rights. This has Sec. Toots written all over it.

As DMW Secretary, Sec. Toots is the perfect person for the job. Her vision for the OFW home in the government was well-aligned with the purpose for which the department was created. Alam niya ang pinagdadaanan ng migrant workers sa pagpasok at paghingi ng tulong sa gobyerno, kaya isa sa mga bilin ni Sec. Toots ay bawal ang pasaway, bawal ang masungit, at bawal din ang mga "Maritess" sa tahanan ng DMW.

Through her leadership, DMW was able to accomplish significant milestones - the establishment of the One Repatriation Command Center, digitalization and national reintegration programs, bilateral labor agreements, and anti-illegal recruitment and trafficking in persons campaign.

Sa kabila ng kanyang matinding karamdaman, hindi tumigil si Sec. Toots sa kanyang pagbisita sa ating mga kababayang OFWs. Nang pumutok ang kaguluhan sa Sudan, hindi nagpatinag si Sec. Toots, bumiyahe ng mahigit 842-kilometro sa disyerto patungo sa border ng Egypt at Sudan para tulungan ang ating mga kababayang naipit doon.

Sec. Toots, isa kang tunay na kampiyon ng mga OFWs. Salamat sa iyong pagmamahal sa mga OFWs, salamat sa iyong kabutihan, salamat sa pagiging mabuting kaibigan.

Maraming salamat, Mr. President. Pagpalain tayong lahat.