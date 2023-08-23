Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành passes away

VIETNAM, August 23 - HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành passed away on Tuesday night at his home in Hải Phòng City after a period of illness, according to the Central Committee on Health Care for Senior Governmental Officials. He was 61.

The time and place of the respect-paying, memorial and funeral ceremonies for him will be announced later.

Thành, a native of Tân Liên Commune, Vĩnh Bảo District, northern Hải Phòng City, was born on October 20, 1962.

Before being appointed as deputy prime minister in April 2021, he served as a Vice Chairman of the Hải Phòng People’s Committee, then Secretary of the Hải Phòng Party Committee, and Chairman of the Hải Phòng People’s Council.

He was also a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy to the 12th legislature. — VNS