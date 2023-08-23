Submit Release
Cayetano, Pia: Co-sponsorship speech on the resolution expressing the Senate's condolences on the passing of Secretary Susan 'Toots' Ople

August 23, 2023

'Sec. Toots a genuine, kind soul, with the welfare of the OFWs in her heart and mind'
 Co-sponsorship speech on the resolution expressing the Senate's condolences on the passing of Secretary Susan 'Toots' Ople

By Senator Pia S. Cayetano

Mr. President, I've known Sec. Toots for over a decade, probably closer to two. In my early days in the Senate, she would send me messages, position papers, would attend hearings, anything that had to do with OFWs, she was always present to share her views, and many times, even initiate the discussions because it was not being taken up either in Congress or in the public eye. So always, our topic was OFWs, beyond a few pleasantries, kung kumustahan sa pamilya, talagang OFWs po ang pinag-uusapan namin. Words cannot express the loss that Sec. Ople is to the Filipino people. Truly, a genuine, kind soul, with the welfare of the OFWs in her heart and mind. She will be missed not just for her dedication to the OFWs, but the different auras that she presented to the public of what a public official can be. Mahal ka namin, Toots. We will miss you and we thank that you have done a lot of work for the Filipinos. Kulang pa man, wala naman po kaming choice kung hindi ipaubaya ka na sa Diyos. We love you, Toots.

