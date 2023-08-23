Field Device Management Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Field Device Management Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Field Device Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the field device management market. As per TBRC’s field device management market forecast, the field device management market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.35 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.4% through the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of automation and digitalization is expected to propel the growth of the field activity management market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest field device management market share.

Major players in the field device management market include Bentley Systems Inc., Comarch SA, Corrata, The Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., FastField Mobile Forms, Field Safe Solutions Inc., Fulcrum Digital Private Limited, IFS AB (Industrial and Financial Systems), Infor, Logistics Services Private Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Overit S.p.A, Praxedo, Salesforce.Com India Private Limited., SAP AG, Servicemax Technologies (India) Private Limited.

Field Device Management Market Segments

1) By Component: Solution, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Vertical: IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, BFSI, Other Verticals

The field activity management solution refers to solutions that consolidate and capture data related to mapping and scheduling, location data, and time and expense tracking on a single platform, allowing for more efficient asset utilization, visualization, tracking, and management. The field activity management is used for managing field activities, including physical assets, the associated workforce, and equipment, through the use of software, workflows, and communication solutions.

