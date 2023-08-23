Gas Mixtures Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Gas Mixtures Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Gas Mixtures Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the gas mixtures market. As per TBRC’s gas mixtures market forecast, the gas mixtures market size is predicted to reach a value of $51.53 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.3% through the forecast period.

Increased demand for electronics products is expected to propel the growth of the gas mixtures market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest gas mixtures market share. Major players in the gas mixtures market include Linde PLC., Messer Group GmbH, Welsco Inc., NexAir LLC, Alpha Packaging Inc., Advanced Specialty Gases Inc., Airgas Inc., Air Products and Chemicals.

Gas Mixtures Market Segments

1) By Mixture: Oxygen Mixtures, Nitrogen Mixtures, Carbon Dioxide Mixtures, Argon Mixtures, Hydrogen Mixtures, Specialty Gas Mixtures, Other Mixtures (Rare Gas Mixtures)

2) By Manufacturing Process: Air Separation Technology, Hydrogen ProductionTechnology, Other Manufacturing Process (Pressure Swing Adsorption)

3) By Storage, Distribution, And Transportation: Cylinder and Packaged Distribution, Merchant Liquid Distribution, Tonnage Distribution

4) By End-Use Industry: Metal Manufacturing and Fabrication, Chemicals, Medical and Healthcare, Electronics, Food and Beverage, Other End-Users Industries (Glass, Energy, and Oil and Gas)

Gas mixtures are a diverse group of products that are developed for use in specific industries. They have been used to improve the characteristics of many beverages, from wine to beer and soft drinks. These are created on-site by mixing two or more pure gases, or they are supplied as premixed products in different containers and cylinders. The gas mixture is used for welding and cutting and for laser processing.

