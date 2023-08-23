Fetal Bovine Serum Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Fetal Bovine Serum Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the fetal bovine serum market. As per TBRC’s fetal bovine serum market forecast, the fetal bovine serum market size is predicted to reach a value of $1419.98 million by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.4% through the forecast period.

The increase in demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to drive the growth of the fetal bovine serum market in the forecast period. North America is expected to hold the largest fetal bovine serum market share.

Major players in the fetal bovine serum market include Sartorius AG, GE Healthcare, PAN- Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Biowest, Bio-Techne, Rocky Mountain Biologicals Inc., Merck KGaA, TCS Biosciences Ltd., Bovogen Biologicals Pty Ltd., Tissue Culture Biologicals, Atlanta Biologicals Inc., Atlas Biologicals, Acess Biologicals, Animal Technologies.

Fetal Bovine Serum Market Segments

1) By Product: Charcoal Stripped, Chromatographic, Dialyzed Fetal Bovine Serum, Exosome Depleted, Stem Cell, Other Products

2) By Application: Drug Discovery, Cell Culture Media, In Vitro Fertilization, Human and Animal Vaccine Production, Diagnostics, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Research and Academic Institutes, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry, Other End-Users

Fetal bovine serum refers to a typical element of animal cell culture media that is utilised to support the growth of eukaryotic cells cultured in vitro. It is obtained by harvesting bovine foetuses from pregnant cows who were about to be slaughtered. FBS is frequently obtained with a cardiac puncture without the use of any type of anaesthesia.

