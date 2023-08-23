Global Femtech Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Femtech Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Femtech Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the femtech market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the femtech market size is predicted to reach a value of $68.9 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.5% through the forecast period.

The rise of digital healthcare is expected to propel the femtech market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest femtech market share.

Major players in the femtech market include Athena Feminine Technologies, Sustain Natural, Sera Prognostics, HeraMED, iSona Health, Totohealth, Minvera, Nuvo, Elvie, Biowink.

Femtech Market Segments

1) By Type: Devices, Software, Services, Other Types

2) By End Use: Direct-To-Consumer, Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers

3) By Application: Reproductive Health, Pregnancy and Nursing Care, Pelvic and Uterine Healthcare, General Healthcare and Wellness, Other Applications

The femtech are technology to support women's health which uses software, diagnostics, products, and services to cater to female biological needs.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Femtech Market Trends And Strategies

4. Femtech Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Femtech Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

