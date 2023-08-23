Global Gamification Market Is Projected To Grow At A 25% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Gamification Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Gamification Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the gamification market. As per TBRC’s gamification market forecast, the gamification market size is predicted to reach a value of $46.44 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 25.6% through the forecast period.

The growing penetration of smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the gamification market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest gamification market share. Major players in the gamification market include MPS Interactive Systems Limited, Microsoft Corporation, AON PLC, Axonify Inc., IActionable Inc., Bunchball Inc., Ambition, G-Cube, Verint, Hoopla, Centrical, Mambo Solutions, Influitive, Khoros, Scrimmage.

Gamification Market Segments

1) By Platform: Open Platform, Closed or Enterprise Platform

2) By Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By Deployment: On-Premise, On-Cloud

4) By End-User Vertical: Retail, Banking, Government, Healthcare, Education and Research, IT and Telecom, Other End-User Verticals

Gamification is a method that helps to engage users by applying game mechanics, elements, and principles to non-game contexts in a better way. Gamification uses a sequence of functions and methods to solve problems by utilising or applying game element characteristics. The primary aim of using gamification is to improve and enhance the learning experience by incorporating a competitive element into it.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

