In-Circuit Test Market Size Projected to Reach $1.4 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 3.6%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In-Circuit Test Market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecasted period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. In-circuit testing (ICT) is a method used to test electronic components and printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) while they are still in the operational circuit. It is a type of functional testing that is performed during the manufacturing process to ensure the quality and functionality of the assembled PCBAs. ICT is used in a wide range of applications such as automotive electronics, aerospace & defense, consumer electronics, telecommunication, medical equipment, industrial electronics, and energy industries. Growing demand for automotive electronics and consumer electronics along with increasing adoption of high-density interconnect (HDI) technology for printed circuit board (PCB) assembly are expected to drive the demand for In-Circuit Test Market.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details In-Circuit Test Market Size Values CAGR 3.6%

USD 1.4 billion by 2028

USD 1.2 billion in 2023 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Unit Value (USD Billion) Segments Covered In-Circuit Test Market by type, portability, application, and region. Geographic Regions Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Companies Covered Teradyne Inc. (US), Test Research, Inc. (Taiwan), Keysight Technologies (US), HIOKI E.E. CORPORATION (Japan), Kyoritsu Electric Corporation (Japan), Digitaltest GmbH (Germany), SPEA S.p.A. (Italy), Konrad GmbH (Germany), Testronics (US), S.E.I.C.A. S.p.A. (Italy), Concord Technology Limited (Hong Kong), OKANO ELECTRIC CO., LTD (Japan), Checksum (US), Reinhardt System- und Messelectronic GmbH (Germany), Test Coach Company, LLC (US), Shenzhen PTI Technology Co. Ltd (China), Vital Electronics & Manufacturing Co. (India), Kuttig Electronic (Germany), TeligentEMS (US)

The Mixed In-Circuit Test segment, by type, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the In-Circuit Test Market has been segmented into analog in-circuit test and mixed in-circuit test. The Mixed in-circuit test segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The mixed signal circuits are generally cost-effective solutions, which are widely used in modern consumer electronic applications. Mixed signal in-circuit test is expected to be the fastest market in the future because of the increasing use of custom chips having mixed signal technology, i.e., a combination of analog and digital circuitry on the same chip. Mixed signal in-circuit test is widely used in the North America region as the investments in the semiconductor industry is increasing year-on-year in the region.

The consumer electronics & appliances segment, by application, is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

This report segments the In-Circuit Test Market based on application into six segments: consumer electronics & appliances, aerospace, defense, and government services, medical equipment manufacturing, automotive, and energy sector. The medical equipment segment is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period. Owing to the variation in heartbeats and the firing of an electrical synapse, it is highly recommended to test and calibrate the equipment in the medical field, before shipping it to the end user. The increasing demand for diagnostic equipment to detect all kinds of diseases in their early stages boosts the medical equipment industry.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the In-Circuit Test Industry

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest In-Circuit Test Market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region, comprising major economies such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia, are witnessing significant growth for consumer electronics owing to increased demand for household appliances and smartphone users. Rising investments in automotive industry is expected to support market grow in Asia Pacific as it can attribute to the increasing demand for automotive electronics, which in turn increases the demand for the in-circuit test.

Key Market Player

Some of the major players in the In-Circuit Test Market are Teradyne Inc. (US), Test Research Inc. (TRI) (Taiwan), Keysight Technologies (US), Hioki E.E Corporation (Japan) and Kyoritsu Electric Corporation (Japan). The major strategies these players adopt include new product launches, contracts, agreements, partnerships, and investments & expansions.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, SPEA S.p.A. and JTAG Technologies have entered a technological collaboration to significantly improve the integration of boundary scan options within flying probe and bed-of-nails testing equipment. By incorporating boundary scan capabilities into in-circuit testing, fault coverage of interconnections, logic elements, and in-signal passives will be increased.

In June 2022, Bosch Automotive Group selected SPEA S.p.A. as its global and exclusive supplier of ICT Automatic Testers for its global manufacturing plants for the third time in a row. Bosch Automotive has picked the SPEA ICT Tester model 3030 as the most effective for its circuit boards.

In May 2022, Digitaltest incorporates SMH Technologies' FlashRunner 2.0 into their fixtures, In-Circuit and Flying Probe Test Systems. It is especially ideal for programming multi-PCB panels and complex boards because to its flexibility, wide library, and user-friendly software wizard.

In April 2022, Teradyne, Inc., received a contract from Nations Technologies, an established Chinese microcontroller unit (MCU) and security integrated circuit (IC) chip maker, for the supply of the 7,000th unit of its industry-leading J750 semiconductor test platform.

In March 2022, MIDEL, Test Research, Inc. (TRI) introduced of the TR8100H SII high-density pin count In-Circuit Tester (ICT) with vacuum fixture for full coverage testing. The TR8100H SII is the latest version of the high-performance board test system designed for low-voltage testing and complex PCBAs.

