Global Freight Forwarding Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Freight Forwarding Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the freight forwarding market. As per TBRC’s freight forwarding market forecast, the freight forwarding market size is predicted to reach a value of $224.78 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.1% through the forecast period.

Growth in international trade volumes is significantly contributing to the growth of the freight forwarding market. North America is expected to hold the largest freight forwarding market share. Major players in the freight forwarding market include Agility, Bollore Logistics, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, DHL Global Forwarding, Dimerco, Expeditors International, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel, Nippon Express, Expeditors International, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Expeditors International, Panalpina World Transport Holding.

Freight Forwarding Market Segments

1) By Services: Transportation And Warehousing, Packaging And Documentation, Insurance, Value-added Services

2) By Logistics Model: First Party Logistics, Second Party Logistics, Third Party Logistics

3) By Mode of Transport: Air Freight Forwarding, Ocean Freight Forwarding, Road Freight Forwarding, Rail Freight Forwarding

4) By Customer Type: B2C, B2B

5) By Application: Industrial And Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Media And Entertainment, Military, Oil And Gas, Food And Beverages, Other Applications

Freight forwarding refers to logistics planning, coordination, and flow of shipment for the movement of goods throughout international borders. The freight forwarder carries out freight rate negotiations, customs documentation, container tracking, and freight consolidation. Freight forwarding involves the international movement of goods via single or multiple carriers.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

