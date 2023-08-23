31st Edition of the "Mining in Saxony" Calendar: A Captivating Glimpse into the Underground World
The legendary mining calendar since 1994 - Every year a highlight for mining enthusiasts.
In the heart of mining, tradition meets innovation. The mining calendar symbolizes love, dedication, and time's testament. Good luck!”CHEMNITZ, SAXONY, GERMANY, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Mining enthusiasts and aficionados of historical photography have a reason to rejoice. The esteemed Markeking GmbH, in collaboration with renowned photographer and geologist Jens Kugler, has unveiled the 31st edition of their "Mining in Saxony" calendar.
A Milestone for Mining Enthusiasts
Since its inception in 1994, the calendar has annually celebrated the historical mining heritage of Saxony with large-format images of underground scenes, technical facilities, buildings, and historical documents. With this 31st edition, the series continues its legacy, featuring 24 diverse topics, each elaborately and meticulously illustrated. Set to be available by mid-September 2023, the calendar's reach extends far beyond the borders of Saxony. It enjoys immense popularity not only in Germany but also in Austria and Switzerland among individuals and professionals with a passion or connection to mining.
Exquisite Details and Convenient Availability
The calendar's special format, measuring 32 x 47 cm, ensures striking images that are appreciated by private customers, bookstores, mining industry businesses, and universities alike. Additionally, the calendar boasts an extensive introductory text on its frontispiece and detailed image captions on the back. Photographer and geologist Jens Kugler captures stunning photographs of underground scenes, buildings, technical facilities, and historical documents. The 31st "Mining in Saxony" calendar will be available from mid-September at www.bergbaukalender.de and at the GERMENS Store in Chemnitz. A notable feature is the free shipping within Germany. Furthermore, a paid worldwide shipping option via UPS ensures that mining fans globally can have the calendar in their hands within days.
