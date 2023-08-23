Global Freight And Logistics Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Freight And Logistics Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Freight And Logistics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the freight and logistics market. As per TBRC’s freight and logistics market forecast, the freight and logistics market size is predicted to reach a value of $19.2 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.8% through the forecast period.

The increasing global trade activities are expected to propel the growth of the freight and logistics market going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest freight and logistics market share. Major players in the freight and logistics market include XPO Logistics, United Parcel Service (UPS), DHL, J.B Hunt Transport Services, C.H. Robinson, DSV A/S, FedEx, Nippon Express, Ceva Logistics, DB Schenker, Maersk, Deutsche Post AG, Lineage Logistics, and Ryder, Geodis.

Freight And Logistics Market Segments

1) By Type: Airways, Railways, Roadways, Waterways

2) By Function: Freight Forwarding, Warehousing, Value-added Services, Other Functions

3) By End User: Manufacturing And Automotive, Oil And Gas, Mining, And Quarrying, Agriculture, Fishing, And Forestry, Construction, Distributive Trade, Other End Users

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7015&type=smp

Freight and logistics refer to the process of planning and executing efficient transportation and storage of goods from the point of origin to the point of consumption. This helps to meet customer requirements in a timely and cost-effective manner. These services are used for the transport of goods and commodities from one place to another by means of rail, truck, road, and big vessels.

Read More On The Freight And Logistics Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/freight-and-logistics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Forklift Truck Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/forklift-truck-global-market-report

Warehouse Execution System Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/warehouse-execution-system-global-market-report

Warehousing And Storage Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/warehousing-and-storage-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

