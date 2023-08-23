Global Fleet Management Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Fleet Management Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Fleet Management Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the fleet management market. As per TBRC’s fleet management market forecast, the fleet management market size is predicted to reach a value of $33.13 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 15.4% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for commercial vehicles is expected to drive the fleet management market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to hold the largest fleet management market share. Major players in the fleet management market include Automile Inc., Azuga Inc., ClearpathGPS Inc., Donlen Corporation, Geotab Inc., GPS Insights, KeepTruckin Inc., Masternaut Ltd., MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd., NexTraq, Omnitracs LLC, Samsara Networks Inc., Teletrac Navman US Ltd., Freeway Fleet Systems, US Fleet Tracking.

Fleet Management Market Segments

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Vehicle Type: Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Aircraft, Railway, Watercraft

3) By Industry: Retail, Government, Transportation And Logistics, Automotive, Other Industries

4) By Communication Technology: GNSS (Satellite), Cellular System

5) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

Fleet management is an administrative strategy that allows businesses to organize and coordinate commercial vehicles in order to enhance productivity, cut expenses, and comply with government laws. Fleet management help to reduce costs, enhance business' operational efficiency and implement compliance within whole fleet.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

