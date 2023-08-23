Fitness App Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Fitness App Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Fitness App Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the fitness app market. As per TBRC’s fitness app market forecast, the fitness app market size is predicted to reach a value of $29.16 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 23.1% through the forecast period.

The increase in prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the fitness app market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest fitness app market share. Major players in the fitness app market include Appster, Adidas AG, Asics America Corporation, Fitbit Inc., Azumio Inc., Fitnesskeeper Inc., Google LLC, Fooducate, Kayla Itsines, Nike Inc., Kayla Itsines, Strava Inc., Lifesum.

Fitness App Market Segments

1) By Type: Workout and Exercise Apps, Disease Management, Lifestyle Management, Nutrition and Diet, Medication Adherence

2) By Platform: Android, iOS, Other Platforms

3) By Device: Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices

4) By Application: Tracking, Training, Fitness games, Other Applications

A fitness app refers to an application that can be downloaded on any mobile device and is used as a platform to promote healthy behavior change with personalized workouts, fitness advice, and nutrition plans. Fitness apps may work in conjunction with wearable devices to synchronize their health data to third-party devices for quick accessibility. It is used to provide the user with instructions and examples of exercise, nutritional programs, physical activity, or fitness topics.

