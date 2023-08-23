Global Facial Recognition Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Facial Recognition Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Facial Recognition Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Facial Recognition Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the facial recognition market analysis. As per TBRC’s facial recognition market forecast, the facial recognition market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.35 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.0% through the forecast period.

The growing importance of the surveillance industry is expected to drive the facial recognition market. North America is expected to hold the largest facial recognition market share.

Major players in the facial recognition market include Aware Inc., Ayonix Corporation, Cognitec Systems GmbH, FacePhi, NEC Corporation, Nuance, Idemia, Thales, Fujitsu, Gemalto NV, Onfido, TECH5 SA, NVISO SA (nViso), Neurotechnology.

Facial Recognition Market Segments

1) By Technology: 2D, 3D, Facial Analytics

2) By Application: Emotion Recognition, Attendance Tracking And Monitoring, Access Control, Security And Surveillance, Other Applications

3) By End User: Retail And E-commerce, Media And Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Automobile And Transportation, Telecom And Information Technology (IT), Government, Healthcare, Other End-Users

Facial recognition refers to the method of recognizing someone or confirming their identification by looking at their face. It records patterns based on a person's face characteristics, analyses them, and compares the results. In order to identify and locate human faces in pictures and videos, the face detection method is a necessary first step.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Facial Recognition Market Trends And Strategies

4. Facial Recognition Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Facial Recognition Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix



