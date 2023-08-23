Global Facial Recognition Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Facial Recognition Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Facial Recognition Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the facial recognition market analysis. As per TBRC’s facial recognition market forecast, the facial recognition market size is predicted to reach a value of $11.35 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.0% through the forecast period.
The growing importance of the surveillance industry is expected to drive the facial recognition market. North America is expected to hold the largest facial recognition market share.
Major players in the facial recognition market include Aware Inc., Ayonix Corporation, Cognitec Systems GmbH, FacePhi, NEC Corporation, Nuance, Idemia, Thales, Fujitsu, Gemalto NV, Onfido, TECH5 SA, NVISO SA (nViso), Neurotechnology.
Facial Recognition Market Segments
1) By Technology: 2D, 3D, Facial Analytics
2) By Application: Emotion Recognition, Attendance Tracking And Monitoring, Access Control, Security And Surveillance, Other Applications
3) By End User: Retail And E-commerce, Media And Entertainment, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Automobile And Transportation, Telecom And Information Technology (IT), Government, Healthcare, Other End-Users
Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=7022&type=smp
Facial recognition refers to the method of recognizing someone or confirming their identification by looking at their face. It records patterns based on a person's face characteristics, analyses them, and compares the results. In order to identify and locate human faces in pictures and videos, the face detection method is a necessary first step.
Read More On The Facial Recognition Global Market Report At:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/facial-recognition-global-market-report
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Facial Recognition Market Trends And Strategies
4. Facial Recognition Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Facial Recognition Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company? :
Biometrics Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biometrics-global-market-report
Biometric Sensor Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biometric-sensor-global-market-report
Gesture Recognition Global Market Report 2023
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gesture-recognition-global-market-report
Contact Information
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 8897263534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info
Check out our:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/
Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC