Mayor Bowser to Celebrate New Advanced Technical Center

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, August 23 at 11:00 a.m., Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by students, educators, and education leaders to officially open the new, permanent home of the Advanced Technical Center (ATC). The ATC allows students to earn college credits and industry certifications while remaining enrolled in their District high school.

The ATC launched at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year and was temporarily co-located on the campus of Trinity Washington University.

WHEN:

Wednesday, August 23 at 11 am

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Zachary Parker, Ward 5

Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education

Dr. Christina Grant, State Superintendent of Education

Dr. Lewis Ferebee, Chancellor, DC Public Schools

Dr. Michelle Walker-Davis, Executive Director, DC Public Charter School Board

Delano Hunter, Acting Director, Department of General Services

WHERE:

DC Advanced Technical Center

1709 3rd Street NE

*Closest Metro Station: NoMa-Gallaudet U Metro*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Tanner Park*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN) or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.

Social Media:

Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser

Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser

Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser

Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos