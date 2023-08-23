Juice Concentrates Market Size is Expected to Grow $93.7 billion by 2027

As per the report published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Juice Concentrates Market size is projected to reach US $93.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, 2022-2027

Chicago, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The juice concentrates market refers to the industry centered around the production, distribution, and consumption of concentrated fruit juices. Juice concentrates are obtained by extracting water content from freshly pressed fruits, leaving behind a condensed liquid that retains the flavors, sugars, and some nutrients of the original fruit. This concentrated form offers various benefits, including longer shelf life, reduced transportation costs, and versatile applications in the food and beverage sector. Juice concentrates are produced through a process of pressing and removing water from fruits. This involves crushing the fruits to release their juices and then using methods like evaporation to reduce water content. The resulting concentrate is then packaged for distribution.

Juice concentrates market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $73.7 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $93.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022-2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The global market has also witnessed a rising demand for juice concentrates across different industries including food and beverages, bakery, dairy and others. With this rising demand, the manufacturing players have come up with various innovations and products to support the rising need.

Juice Concentrates Market Scope:

Report Metric Details Market magnitude in 2022 USD 73.7 billion Projected Revenue in 2027 USD 93.7 billion Expansion rate CAGR of 4.9% by 2027 Forecast period 2022-2027 Quantitative units Value (USD Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) Regional Insight Europe, North America, South America, Asia Pacific Dominant forces Sustainability is the key to the bolstering demand for Juice Concentrates

Increasing popularity of convenience food & beverage products

Rising anti-sugar movement curbing the sales of carbonated soft drinks

Juice Concentrates Market major players covered in the report, such as:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Südzucker AG (Germany)

Ingredion Incorporated (US)

SunOpta, Inc (Canada)

Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Döhler Group SE (Germany)

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Juice Concentrates Market by Type

Fruit Juice Concentrates

Orange

Apple

Pineapple

Red Grapes

Berries

Others

Vegetables Juice Concentrates

Carrot

Cucumber

Tomato

Onion & Garlic

Others

Juice Concentrates Market by Application

Beverage

Nectar

Fruit Juice

Powdered Juice

Others

Soups & Sauces

Dairy

Bakery & Confectionery

Others

Juice Concentrates Market by Ingredient

Single Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates

Multi-Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates

Juice Concentrates Market by Form

Clear Concentrate

Powdered Concentrate

Frozen Concentrate

Juice Concentrates Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The key stakeholders in the Juice Concentrates Market include:

Producers and Manufacturers: Companies that extract and process fruit juices into concentrates are key stakeholders. They play a vital role in determining the quality, availability, and variety of juice concentrates.

Suppliers and Distributors: These entities provide the necessary raw materials (fruits) and distribute the final juice concentrate products to retailers, wholesalers, and other intermediaries.

Retailers: Supermarkets, grocery stores, and online platforms that sell juice concentrate products directly to consumers. They influence consumer choices through product placement, marketing, and pricing strategies.

Consumers: Individuals and households who purchase and consume juice concentrates. Their preferences, buying habits, and health concerns impact market demand and trends.

Food and Beverage Companies: These companies use juice concentrates as ingredients for various food and beverage products, including soft drinks, jams, sauces, and bakery items.

Government and Regulatory Bodies: Regulatory agencies ensure that juice concentrates meet safety, quality, and labeling standards. They play a role in maintaining consumer trust and safeguarding public health.

Industry Associations: Trade organizations and industry groups represent the interests of juice concentrate producers, facilitate networking, and promote best practices within the sector.

Investors and Financial Institutions: Individuals, venture capitalists, and financial institutions that provide funding and investment opportunities for businesses operating in the juice concentrate market.

, nutrition, and environmental sustainability may advocate for responsible production practices and consumer awareness. Research and Development (R&D) Entities: Academic institutions, research organizations, and innovation centers contribute to advancements in production techniques, flavor development, and nutritional content of juice concentrates.

Environmental Advocates: Groups concerned with sustainable farming, water conservation, and reduced carbon footprint may influence the market by promoting environmentally friendly practices.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Growing Demand for Natural and Healthy Products: As consumers become more health-conscious, there's a rising demand for natural and minimally processed products. Juice concentrates, being derived from fruits, are often perceived as healthier alternatives to artificial sweeteners and flavorings.

Flavor Diversity and Customization: Juice concentrates offer a wide range of flavors, allowing manufacturers to create unique and customizable products. This diversity appeals to consumers seeking novel taste experiences.

Convenience and Shelf Life: Juice concentrates offer longer shelf lives compared to fresh juices, making them popular choices for both consumers and food manufacturers. They provide convenience and reduce food waste.

Versatility in Food and Beverage Applications: Juice concentrates are used as ingredients in various food and beverage products, including carbonated drinks, smoothies, desserts, sauces, and even alcoholic beverages. This versatility expands their market reach.

Global Market Expansion: Juice concentrate production and consumption have expanded globally due to improved transportation and distribution networks. This growth is facilitated by increased international trade.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices: Some consumers and companies are placing greater emphasis on environmentally friendly practices, encouraging the use of sustainably sourced fruits and eco-friendly production methods.

Challenges with Nutrient Retention: While juice concentrates retain some of the nutrients present in the original fruit, the concentration process may lead to a reduction in certain vitamins and antioxidants. This concern drives interest in fortification and supplementing nutrients.

Price Sensitivity: Price remains an important factor for consumers. Juice concentrates often offer a more affordable option compared to freshly squeezed juices, contributing to their market demand.

Regulatory Scrutiny: Juice concentrates are subject to regulatory standards to ensure food safety, quality, and accurate labeling. Adherence to these regulations is vital to maintain consumer trust.

Emergence of Organic and Non-GMO Products: With the rising demand for organic and non-genetically modified organism (GMO) products, some juice concentrate producers are focusing on offering options that align with these preferences.

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

Detailed analyses and profiling of additional market players (up to five)

Geographic Analysis

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations according to the company-specific scientific needs.

Further breakdown of the Rest of Europe market for juice concentrates into the Greece

Further breakdown of other countries in the RoW market for juice concentrates into Egypt, Israel, and Turkey

