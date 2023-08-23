InterDigital’s Diana Pani Elected to Chair 3GPP RAN2

Diana Pani elected by more than 200 3GPP member companies as first woman to Chair RAN2

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced the election of Diana Pani, Vice President and Head of Wireless Standards, to serve as Chair of 3GPP’s Radio Access Network Working Group 2 (RAN2). Diana Pani is the first woman in 3GPP history to hold this role.



The 3rd Generation Partnership Project, or 3GPP, develops the global specifications used by various standards setting organizations and provides a critical service to the wireless ecosystem by developing the foundation that enables interoperable technologies for mass deployments of new devices, networks, and services.

As RAN2 Chair, Diana will foster industry consensus in the development of specifications for 5G Advanced, and next generation standards. Previously, Diana has served as Vice-Chair of RAN2 for two consecutive terms, and subsequently chaired individual sessions throughout 3GPP Release 15, Rel-16, Rel-17, and Rel-18, including specifications for the NR User Plane in the first release for 5G.

“Diana’s election to chair RAN2, one of the most critical leadership positions in 3GPP, is a clear testament to her leadership and reflects the deep respect she has earned from peers across the wireless industry for her technical expertise, effective and inclusive leadership, and significant contributions to projects and key technologies for 3G, 4G and 5G,” said InterDigital Chief Technology Officer Rajesh Pankaj. “Our full confidence is in Diana for her responsibilities ahead, shaping the critical specifications for 5G-Advanced that will pave the way for future 6G networks by fostering industry consensus and securing timely completion of RAN2 projects in 3GPP.”

Diana has been an active and consistent contributor to 3GPP RAN2, attending nearly all meetings for more than 15 years. A highly respected delegate and technically competent wireless engineer, Diana has made demonstrable contributions to the wireless industry over three generations of cellular standards, including 3G, 4G and 5G, and beyond.

