NorthX Biologics Welcomes Dr Janet Hoogstraate as New CEO Following Merger with Valneva Clinical Trials Manufacturing Unit

MATFORS, Sweden, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthX Biologics AB, (‘NorthX’), a leading Nordic development and manufacturing organisation with a focus on advanced biologics, CGT (cell and gene therapy) and vaccines, today announces that it has appointed Dr Janet Hoogstraate as its new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. This move follows the company's strategic merger with Valneva Sweden’s Clinical Trial Manufacturing Unit announced July 3, 2023

A distinguished leader in the biopharmaceutical sector, Dr Janet Hoogstraate holds a PhD in Biopharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Leiden in the Netherlands. She has done research work at Utah University and Iowa University, USA, and worked in the pharmaceutical industry since 1995 in research and all phases of development as well as in local and global leadership positions with full budget responsibility. Her academic record is matched by her strategic business insights, underlined by her executive MBA from Hult International Business School. Before joining NorthX Dr Hoogstraate served as the managing director of Valneva Sweden, a fully integrated vaccine company, leading substantial growth and investment initiatives.

"We are delighted to invite Janet to the helm," said chairman Thomas Eldered. "Her deep-rooted understanding of the industry and impressive track record at Valneva will be invaluable to drive the development of NorthX. She will also be instrumental in integrating the two highly skilled teams in cell and gene therapy development and processing".

Janet Hoogstraate succeeds Helena Strigård, the former CEO, who in a short time navigated NorthX through several important milestones, including global promotion of NorthX’ services and the recent merger. Recognizing her invaluable contributions, Helena will transition to a senior advisory role, supporting Janet through this pivotal phase prior to taking up a new leadership assignment elsewhere.

Helena Strigård remarked, "Leading NorthX has been an incredible experience and it is with mixed feelings I hand things over. I am pleased with the progress we have made and am equally confident that the new leadership will take NorthX to even greater success”.

Janet Hoogstraate commented, “I very much look forward to building on the success of NorthX and taking it to the next phase of development. We work in an area which is rapidly advancing and NorthX is now poised to become the leading Nordic provider of fully integrated bacterial and mammalian development and GMP manufacturing services from our hubs in Sweden. With the combination of these dedicated teams and capabilities I am confident that we will bring value to both global and local customers in their biologics development and processing needs and enable innovative biologics to revolutionize healthcare”.

About NorthX Biologics:

NorthX Biologics, a leading Nordic Development and Manufacturing Organization, has expertise in producing cell and gene therapies, proteins, vaccines, other advanced biologics. With two sites in Sweden and headquartered in Matfors, the team has been manufacturing biologics to GMP standards since 1992. In 2021 NorthX was designated a national innovation hub for advanced therapies and vaccines and has the ambition to become a leading cell and gene therapy manufacturer and partner for innovative drug development companies. For more information see www.nxbio.com.

