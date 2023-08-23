Express Delivery Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Express Delivery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the express delivery market. As per TBRC’s express delivery market forecast, the express delivery market size is predicted to reach a value of $401.11 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.2% through the forecast period.

The rapid growth of the e-commerce industry is significantly contributing to the growth of the express delivery market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest express delivery market share.

Major players in the express delivery market include Aramex, BEST Inc., DB Schenker, DSV A/S, FedEx, Geodis, Guangdong S.F. E-commerce Co. Ltd., United Parcel Service of America Inc., Shanghai YTO Express (Logistics) Co. Ltd., Yamato Transport Co. Ltd., Deutsche Post DHL Group, La Poste SA, Pos Laju.

Express Delivery Market Segments
1) By Service: Online, Offline
2) By Business Model: B2B, B2C, C2C
3) By Destination: Domestic, International
4) By End User: Services, Wholesale And Retail Trade, Manufacturing, Construction, And Utilities, Other End Users

The express delivery provides the fastest form of shipping. Express delivery services assemble, transport, and distribute products in a timely manner while tracking and maintaining control of the goods along the service's supply chain.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Express Delivery Market Trends And Strategies
4. Express Delivery Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Express Delivery Market Size And Growth
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix


