Readout of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley’s Meeting with Chief of the Israeli General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, — Joint Staff Spokesperson Col. Dave Butler provided the following readout:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley met with the Chief of the Israeli General Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi today in Tel Aviv.

The two military leaders discussed regional security issues, opportunities for increased bilateral cooperation, coordination to defend against threats posed by Iran across the region and other items of mutual strategic interest.

The U.S. and Israel maintain a strong military-to-military relationship as key partners committed to peace and security in the Middle East.

