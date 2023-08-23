Macao Orchestra opens 2023-24 concert season with acclaimed Korean pianist Yekwon Sunwoo

MACAU, August 23 - The Macao Orchestra (OM) 2023-24 Concert Season, co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM RESORTS, LIMITED, and Wynn Macau, Ltd., and with the support of the BOC Macau, will kick off with the concert “Lio Kuokman and Macao Orchestra” on 2 September 2023, at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. The opening concert will feature the acclaimed Korean pianist Yekwon Sunwoo, under the baton of the Director of OM Lio Kuokman.

The new concert season, celebrating the “150th Anniversary of Rachmaninoff’s Birth”, will be led by Macao-born, internationally active young musician Lio Kuokman as the Music Director and Principal Conductor. Korean pianist Yekwon Sunwoo, winner of a gold medal at the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition – one of the most prestigious music competitions worldwide, was invited to collaborate with OM for the first time, presenting Russian composer Rachmaninoff's seminal work, Piano Concerto No. 2, a showpiece noted for its romanticism, rich melodies and techniques that embodies the pianist’s virtuosity and expressivity. In addition, Maestro Lio will lead the orchestra to perform Shostakovich's Festive Overture, Rachmaninoff's Vocalise, and Richard Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier Suite. The concert is a wonderful musical feast not to be missed!

Tickets for the opening concert of the Macao Orchestra 2023-24 Concert Season, “Lio Kuokman and Macao Orchestra”, are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network at MOP400/300/250/180, with a discount up to 40%, subject to certain criteria. The new 2023-24 Concert Season booklet can be obtained at the Macau Ticketing Network outlets for free.

For more information on various discounts and concerts, please visit the Macao Orchestra website at www.om-macau.org. For enquiries, please contact OM through tel. no. 2853 0782 during office hours. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticket reservation is available at www.macauticket.com.