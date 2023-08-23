New Haven Barracks / DUI #2 - Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B5003325

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Taylor Demick

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 8/22/2023 at 2211 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7 / Monkton Road

TOWN: New Haven

VIOLATION: DUI #2 - Drug

ACCUSED: Mark P. Tittemore

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Clarendon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/22/23 at approximately 2211 hours, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop after an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 near the intersection of Monkton Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. The operator was identified as Mark P. Tittemore (57) of North Clarendon, VT. While speaking to Tittemore, Troopers observed indicators of impairment and Tittemore was screened for DUI. Tittemore was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs).

Tittemore was transported to the Vergennes Police Department for an evaluation by a Drug Recognition Expert and processing. Tittemore was later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted by members of the Vergennes Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/30/23 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.