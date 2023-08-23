Submit Release
One of the Most Insightful Books Ever Written on Fasting, Detoxification and Natural Healing

Fasting Firepower

No one should lead a debilitated life for lack of this vital information

Eternal Life is Found in Perfect Love.”
— Marjan
Fasting Firepower by Marjan was released on August 17, 2023, and is available on Amazon in hardback, paperback, eBook and audiobook. Fasting Firepower combines science, history, spiritual wisdom and over 50 years of personal experience to bring you one of the most insightful books ever written on fasting, detoxification and natural healing.

If you are overweight, sick, fatigued, battling a disease, debilitated, or perhaps you are dealing with a mystery illness, Fasting Firepower could be the most important book you ever read. No one should lead a debilitated life for lack of this vital information. The straightforward answers, gathered from around the world, from ancient times through today, may surprise you, challenge you and quite possibly transform your life!

A motivational call to action, Fasting Firepower contains detailed information on water fasts, juice fasts, grape fasts, intermittent fasts, detoxification and herbal formulas. Fasting Firepower should be required reading in every classroom, and the cornerstone of every health library.

Marjan
Marjan LLC
+1 4062507061
600devils@gmail.com

