Global Data Center Renovation Market Is Projected To Grow At A 24% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Data Center Renovation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the data center renovation market. As per TBRC’s data center renovation market forecast, the data center renovation market size is predicted to reach a value of $60.91 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 24.7% through the forecast period.

Increasing usage of online services is expected to propel the growth of the data center renovation market going forward. South America is expected to hold the largest data center renovation market share.

Major players in the data center renovation market include Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, Cisco Systems Inc., APL Data Center, Black & Veatch Holding Company, Panduit Corporation, Dorsalys (Eiffage Énergie Systèmes'), IBM Corporation, Vertiv Group Corp., Competitive analysis of other prominent players, Labotek, Gilford Corporation.

Data Center Renovation Market Segments

1) By Product: Cooling, Power, IT Racks and Enclosures, Networking equipment, DCIM, Other Products

2) By Organization Size: Small Size Organization, Medium Size Organization, Large Size Organization

3) By Application: BFSI, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Other Applications

Data center renovation refers to the collective set of processes used to physically construct a data center facility. It combines data center operational environment requirements with construction standards. A data center renovation project charter can help to establish a clear and defined project scope, decision rights, and executive sponsorship for the project, as well as identify any potential risks that could hinder project performance. The data center renovation is used for the purpose of storing, processing, and disseminating data and applications by the organizations’ shared IT operations and equipment.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Data Center Renovation Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix



