Cancer Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size Clinical Trials Insight

Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Opportunity to Surpass 40 Billion By 2029 Says Kuick Research

With the emergence of a mounting number of cancer cases, researchers are compelled to find more efficacious drug for the treatment of cancer. Endless research has led to the development and market entry of antibody-drug conjugates a new class of pharmaceutical drugs used for the targeted treatment of cancer. The first antibody drug conjugate was approved for clinical use in 2000 and since then, the research and development activities for antibody-drug conjugates has been seeing a steady increase. At present, over 15 antibody-drug conjugates have been approved around the world, and many are in the final stages of clinical trials. It is therefore estimated that by the end of this decade, three to five additional antibody drug conjugates will receive regulatory approval, making the future promising for this drug class.

The development of antibody drug conjugates was preceded by the development of monoclonal antibodies, which have shown a high success rate and great market response globally. Antibody-drug conjugates are created by linking a cytotoxic drug to a monoclonal antibody, which increases its therapeutic abilities many folds, making it a more potent anticancer agent. Therefore, by making use of the targeting action of monoclonal antibodies, it becomes possible to ensure a targeted delivery of the cytotoxic payload to cancer cells specifically, while sparing healthy cells and therefore decreasing chances of adverse effects as well. Apart from this, antibody drug conjugates have several other advantages over conventional treatment and fellow immunotherapies, which makes it a highly valued cancer treatment approach.

The FDA has approved more than 10 antibody drug conjugates till date, while three others have received regional approvals. The majority of antibody drug conjugates received approvals in the last five years, which has been attributed to the support received from regulatory bodies in the form of special drug designations, as well as the incorporation of advanced technologies and platforms that provide different methods to develop the most promising antibody drug conjugate candidates. Again, a bulk of the approved antibody drug conjugates entered the market through the accelerated approval program of the FDA and the conditional marketing authorization of the EMA, both of which are useful strategies for expediting the regulatory approval of a drug that addresses an unmet medical need. Both approvals are based on less extensive data than is typically used, which is why they gain an earlier market entry.

Out of all marketed antibody-drug conjugates, Enhertu, Kadcyla and Adcetris are the top-selling ADC drugs globally. Enhertu is used to treat HER2-positive breast cancers as well as other HER2-expressing tumors such gastric cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, whereas Kadcyla is used to treat both early- and late-phase HER2-positive breast cancers. As a result, Kadcyla's ongoing clinical studies heavily emphasize treating breast cancer, while Enhertu is being tested in solid malignancies that express HER2. On the other hand, Adcetris is approved for the treatment of lymphomas. Its ongoing clinical trials are focusing on the treatment of different lymphomas.

With the increasing competition in the market, it is essential to develop best-in-class drug candidates. The same trend is being observed in the market for antibody-drug conjugates, wherein technical platforms are being used to enhance the properties of new candidates. an example is VIP924, which was developed by Vincerx Pharma to target the CXCR5. VIP924 constitutes of a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CXCR5, with a novel linker that has a distinctive peptide sequence, which is particularly cleaved by legumain. A hydrophilic CellTrapperTM moiety has been added to VIP716, which lowers the permeability of membranes without impairing effective target binding. Many other similar candidates have entered the pipeline in the recent years, which utilize innovative technologies to increase the targeting and therapeutic ability of antibody drug conjugates.

The global market for antibody-drug conjugates was valued around US$ 9 Billion in 2022, primarily because of the sales of Enhertu, Kadcyla and Adcetris, which have been increasing every year owing to the rising demand for cancer therapeutics. In the first half of 2023, the global antibody-drug conjugate market generated revenue of around US$ 5 Billion. The value is projected to experience an exponential growth in the coming years, as more antibody-drug conjugates are anticipated to enter the market. Many drivers are currently fanning market growth, which will potentially allow antibody-drug conjugates give competition to other approaches to treat cancer.





