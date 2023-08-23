Georgia’s Federal Delegation Can Help Save America’s Forgotten Equines

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Congress has an opportunity to protect American horses from the brutal horse-meat trade. The Save America’s Forgotten Equines Act would amend the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 to prohibit the slaughter of equines for human consumption.

Cats, dogs and horses live their lives as companion animals in America. The connection between humankind and horses is long. Yet, horses are bought by kill buyers in the United States, then sold as meat animals, after they are transported across the border into Canada and Mexico. The Save America’s Forgotten Equines Act would amend Section 12515 of the 2018 Farm Bill to read dogs, cats and equines.

Excerpts from the June 19th press release issued by Senator Menendez’s office reads, “U.S. Senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) today introduced the bipartisan Save America’s Forgotten Equines (SAFE) Act, legislation that would permanently ban the slaughter of horses for human consumption. The bill would also prohibit the export of live horses to Mexican and Canadian slaughterhouses to be sold overseas. Companion legislation was introduced last month in the House of Representatives by Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.-09) and Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.-16).”

“Although the practice of slaughtering horses for human consumption is currently illegal in the United States, the ban is temporary and subject to annual congressional review and no federal law exists to prohibit the transport of horses across America’s borders for slaughter in Canada or Mexico. The lawmakers hope to include the SAFE Act as part of the 2023 Farm Bill when it is considered by Congress later this year.”

Senator Rubio, a co-sponsor of the bill added, “I have long opposed the cruel and inhumane slaughter of horses for human consumption. I am proud to co-sponsor the SAFE Act, which would permanently ban this practice and protect our horses from this horrific fate.”

Horse slaughter is not humane euthanasia. It is a cruel and inhumane practice that must be stopped. These bills would put an end to the slaughter of American horses for human consumption and would help to protect horses from abuse and neglect.

American horses and other equine are shipped to foreign slaughterhouses in Mexico and Canada. These horses are crammed into trailers for long journeys without food, water, or rest. They are then slaughtered inhumanely, often while still conscious. Their meat is sold for human consumption in Japan, Italy and other countries. Kill-pens take advantage of people's emotions and money when they try to save horses from being slaughtered.

The additional beneficiary that Congress can protect with these bills, although not specifically mentioned, will be the private citizen horse owner who should be able to safely re-home their horse if a need arises. Special interest groups have a heavy hand in federal equine policy. The S.A.F.E. Act came close to moving to the House of Representatives for a full vote, where it had the necessary number of co-sponsors to pass during the 117th Congress, only to be stalled by special interest groups.

“A special interest group can pressure legislators to enact public policies that do not benefit society as a whole. They exert a disproportionate effect on political outcomes”- Lumen Learning. This is the case with the public’s efforts to protect America’s domestic and wild equines from slaughter.

American Equine Awareness calls on Georgia’s Federal lawmakers to support and co-sponsor these bills. Readers wishing to support the SAFE Act should reach out to their elected officials. Ask your lawmakers to support the Save America’s Forgotten Equines Act, the SAFE Act. It only takes a few minutes to make the call and help American wild and domestic horses, burros and donkeys. Senate and Representative contact information is shown below.

Bill numbers: House bill H.R. 3475 & Senate bill S.B. 2037

These links provide lawmaker contact information:

House of Representatives https://www.house.gov/representatives.

https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/118/hr3475/text

United States Senate https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/2037/text

American Equine Awareness provided this news piece. The conviction that every horse owner in the United States should have the ability to safely re-home their horse, without the possibility of a kill buyer purchasing it, led to the formation of the organization. A.E.A. began as a private citizen effort in 2007 and was formalized in 2016.