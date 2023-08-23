Family-friendly Holidays at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
Early bird booking discounts up to 75% off on your trip to the MaldivesMALE, MALDIVES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelling with family is no child's play. The main difficulty in travelling as a family is the cost but Cinnamon Hotels and Resorts’ exclusive offer may significantly save the bank this holiday season.
Planning a holiday that everyone will enjoy is no easy task. Here’s how the all-inclusive Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives have made sure your holiday is fun-proof and stress-free.
The Maldives is one big, lush pool filled with adventure. Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon is surrounded by the seventh largest coral reef system, rated among the top 100 dive and snorkeling sites in the world and only 20 meters from the beach. These unique underwater landscapes have a large variety of corals and it's the best opportunity to meet big fish and even dive with manta rays all year around.
Shipwreck stories seem custom-made for a child’s imagination and Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives has just the story to tell while snorkeling around the Keyodhoo Shipwreck. The captain’s wheelhouse, cargo area and the main deck are fully covered in vibrant corals, that are teeming with various sea life, including Anthias, Groupers, Rudder Fish, Lionfish, Marine Angelfish and more.
These resorts make it easy and enjoyable to travel with kids with dedicated kids’ parks, like the one in Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives to entertain even the most travel-weary child. Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offers something for everyone in the family with multiple pools, water sports, spa, and private beach access.
Family-friendly facilities such as highchairs, baby-change facilities and a child under 12 stays for free are available across all Cinnamon Hotel & Resorts Maldives with an experience sure to be exciting and educational as the resorts focus on sustainable measures to protect the most diverse ecosystem of the world’s reef areas.
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ direct booking now offers discounts up to 75% for 5 nights or more for advance bookings made over 60 days (over 2 months). And 67% discounts for all bookings made up till October 2023 for 5 nights or more. Plan your holiday with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts now!
