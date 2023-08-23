Aristotle Welcomes New Professional Services SVP

Pushing Boundaries of Technology for Political and Public Affairs Industry

Washington, DC, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aristotle welcomes Dan Murphy as senior vice president of Professional Services. With Dan’s vast industry experience and leadership, he will focus on building, growing, and delivering Aristotle’s comprehensive political technology and services offerings. Dan will spearhead customizing enhanced products for clients, create digital media offerings and expand the division.

Previously, Dan worked in various roles at DDC Public Affairs for the past 20 years, starting as a project manager and finishing his role as SVP, focusing on product strategy, sales support, contract management, advocacy, and digital media. His project and product management experience guided DDC’s product portfolio, cyber and legal initiatives, and other company operational areas. Working with client relations and business development teams, Dan excels at pushing the boundaries of technology for the political and public affairs industry.

“We are pleased to have Dan join our team. He brings a broad depth of experience, fresh perspectives, and unique initiatives to continue advancing our comprehensive and innovative PAC and Government Relations technology products, strategic services, and award-winning client customer service,” stated Rob Christ, EVP of Professional Services.

About Aristotle

Aristotle is recognized as a global pioneer in political technology, providing indispensable tools to those who seek to use the democratic process to influence decisions at the ballot box. Every U.S. President -- Democrat and Republican -- from Reagan through Obama, has used Aristotle products and/or services, as have many U.S. Senators, members of the U.S. House of Representatives, Democratic and Republican state party organizations and other major campaigns worldwide. Aristotle is a full-service provider of campaign software, voter data at VoterListsOnline.com, PAC and grassroots software and services, or 24/7 customer support.

