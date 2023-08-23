Nykode Therapeutics - Quarterly report Q2 2023

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nykode Therapeutics ASA (OSE: NYKD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2023.



The financial report can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website: https://nykode.com/investors/financial-reports-and-presentations.

The Company will host a webcast presentation at 3 p.m. CET / 9 a.m. ET. A live and archived webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company’s website and on the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1630447&tp_key=80c6064a80.

About Nykode Therapeutics

Nykode Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Nykode’s modular vaccine technology specifically targets antigens to Antigen Presenting Cells, which have been shown to induce broad, strong and long-lasting antigen specific immune responses and elicit efficacious clinical responses.

Nykode’s lead product candidates are VB10.16, a therapeutic vaccine for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV)-16 induced malignancies which demonstrated positive efficacy and safety results from its Phase 2 trial for the treatment of cervical cancer; and VB10.NEO, an individualized cancer neoantigen vaccine, which is exclusively out-licensed to Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

The Company’s partnerships include Roche and Genentech within oncology and a multi-target collaboration with Regeneron within oncology and infectious diseases.

Nykode Therapeutics’ shares are traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: NYKD). Further information about Nykode Therapeutics may be found at http://www.nykode.com .

Forward-looking statements for Nykode Therapeutics

This announcement and any materials distributed in connection with this announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they reflect the company's current expectations and assumptions as to future events and circumstances that may not prove accurate. A number of material factors could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

