WISe.ART Revolutionizes the NFT Marketplace with the Launch of a New Groundbreaking Authentication System

Addressing Counterfeits & Pioneering the Future of Digital Ownership

Geneva, Switzerland - August 23, 2023 - WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that its subsidiary WISe.ART, an emerging force in the digital arts marketplace, has introduced a novel authentication system for NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) that promises to address the industry's counterfeit and illegal sales challenges. With the rising prominence of NFTs, this development could not have come at a more pivotal time, ensuring that the digital future is built on trust, authenticity, and innovation.

New key features of WISe.ART's offering include:

Beyond just digital assurance, WISe.ART bridges the gap between the digital and physical realms. It creates an unbreakable bond between a digital asset and its physical counterpart, should one exist. White-labeling and Distinctive Designs: Every asset on the platform with be identified using uniquely identifiable marks exclusive to the WISe.ART platform.

Of note, these upgraded features expand WISe.ART’s existing offerings which include:

While the platform champions user anonymity, it simultaneously implements rigorous Know Your Customer (KYC) processes to prevent illegal activities and ensure a transparent, clean marketplace. State-of-the-art Security: Collaborating with WISeKey’s security technologies, WISe.ART guarantees unparalleled protection throughout the NFT journey, from creation to sale.





WISe.ART is one of the first companies in the space to connect authentication of a digital and physical item, screen users using a KYC process and is the only NFT platform that uses its own technology. Furthermore, WISe.ART platform has its own vetting committee with a genuine artistic direction.

As the world gravitates towards a digital future, NFTs are undeniably poised for exponential growth. They represent more than just art – they are the very essence of digital ownership, offering tangible value in virtual spaces. Their applications, from gaming to real estate, and the potential they hold for artists, creators, and investors alike, make them a cornerstone of the digital evolution.

WISe.ART's CEO Carlos Moreira, commented, "We believe in a future where digital assets are as valuable, if not more so, than physical ones. We are pioneering the future of digital ownership and our mission at WISe.ART is to ensure that this future is authentic, secure, and accessible to all."

The launch of WISe.ART's authentication system is not just a game-changer for the NFT industry; it's a beacon for the digital era.

For more information, please visit: www.wisekey.com.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

About WISe.ART: Established in September 2020, our marketplace is a forward-thinking digital art platform pioneering the intersection of blockchain technology and artistic and/or visionary creativity. With a strong commitment to democratizing access and ownership to unique innovative products, WISe.ART provides a vibrant marketplace for buying, selling, preserving, and discovering original digital creations. By embracing blockchain and NFT technology, WISe.ART ensures provenance, artist recognition, heritage preservation and secure, transparent transactions.

WISe.ART platform leverages WISeKey's strong cybersecurity expertise, digital identity technology. As a part of our mission to empower creators and collectors, the launch of the WISe.ART token marks a significant milestone in our journey. By creating a unique digital currency, we aim to foster an inclusive, engaging, and rewarding ecosystem that transcends traditional boundaries of the art world.

By 2021, NFTs had begun to attract significant interest from traditional art markets, musicians, celebrities, and more. DappRadar reported in their Q1 2021 report that the NFT market had grown by around 2,000%, reaching a value of over $2 billion. Governments, Institutions, Foundations and Museums are now looking toward this technology to monetise their cultural heritage. The WISe.ART token will secure major collections by preserving humanity’s data collection onto the blockchain while raising funds for the maintenance of our history.

