August 23, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF INTERVIEW OF SENATOR CYNTHIA A. VILLAR DURING THE KAPIHAN SA MANILA HOTEL

WITH F/SENATOR ATTY. JOEY LINA AND F/SECRETARY SONNY COLOMA

AUGUST 22,2023 Good morning everyone good morning we're very happy to have Senator Cynthia Villar as our Maiden guest of honor in the resumption of the copy handsome Manila Hotel it is indeed an honor and a pleasure to have the senator Cynthia Villar to discuss with us a very important issues of the day we may even digress from the topic that we have assigned for today's happy hand but before I go any further let me introduce my co-host in today's Manila Hotel the publisher of the Manila Bulletin the former press Secretary Sonny Coloma . So today's topic is the Manila Bay reclamation, where is it going and while we were seated, Senator Cynthia there also discussed with Sonny and I the issues confronting the agricultural sector maybe later after discussing this issue about Manila Bay we can also hear from her thoughts about this issue about is there a shortage of rice in the Philippines or there is none because harvest is about to be to begin so that's another issue that we can probably discuss so Senator Cynthia your chairman of the committee on agriculture and environment and natural resources, what is the status right now just to begin this discussion what is the status of the Reclamation projects at the Manila Bay SCAV: I guess everybody knows that it was suspended by the president and it is subject to review by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The secretary of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources told me that it will take about four months to complete the study so we have to wait because I don't think they will decide before the completion of the study they have to complete the study before they decide what will happen to the ECCs issued to the proponent of the Reclamation in Manila Bay Atty LiNA: Four months that's quite a long period of time in the meantime is the good Senator already studying possibility of amending the law with regards to be the creation of the Philippine Reclamation Authority? Is there something that needs to be amended or changed with regard to this law or any rules and regulations that have to be revised in order that this spectacle of so many reclamation projects sprouting not only here in Manila by the way but all over the Philippines, can you address that issue Senator? SCAV: Senator Risa Hontiveros filed a bill to review the Reclamation in Manila Bay and it was filed a long time ago, but it was referred to the committee of JV Ejercito, he talked to me and said that it should not be in his committee and they will transfer it to my committee so I think a few weeks ago, it was transferred to my committee so I have to hear , I have to hold a meeting discussing the resolution so, since uh we will be ending our session by the end of September and I have two important bills to defend before the end of session. Yung anti-agricultural smuggling and cartel law, the creation of a special court for anti-agricultural smuggling and cartel, and at the same time the redevelopment of the salt industry caused by that law which provided for ionization of salt and that is under what you call a important legislation that we have to pass so the Senators decided that I have to defend that before the end of session so I scheduled the hearing on the last day of session in September for this resolution and then I'll continue the hearing during the break because we will have a break in the Senate from the end of September to early November so, I will do the hearing during the break. Sec COLOMA: Perhaps Senator Cynthia we could request you to back track of it and share with us what made you oppose Reclamation in your own area even before this concern about Manila Bay came up I think you have as chairperson of the Senate Committee on the Environment we have very important concerns regarding the impact of reclamation on the environment. SCAV: You know in Las Pinas we have four rivers going out of Manila Bay beside our legislative protected area there are uh the rivers are going out there and you know uh this rivers of ours, the Paranaque river, the Las Pinas River, the Zapote river, the Molino River, I have worked to clean those Rivers except yung Paranaque. The Las Pinas the Zapote and the Molino river which I share with Bacoor, I have been cleaning that for the last 12 years I built a 40 kilometer river drive that in that area and so people can see na the River before we cannot clean the river because we cannot see the river, but now we can see the river already because I built a road along the river. I relocated all the ISF living in the easement of the river to Naic Cavite and then I built a road and now we are cleaning the river and we did that for 12 years because it's very expensive, a one kilometer of River Drive is 100 million so young 40 kilometers is 40 billion and as a senator I cannot just allocate that big an amount in one year so I did that for 12 years two years Senator Manny Villar when he was Senator in 10 years under my watch as a senator from 2013 to 2023. Kaya ng malaman ko na irereclaim yung dadaanan ng rivers naming towards Manila Bay, I was shock because all my effort will be in vain. Kaya and then I have legislated our Las Pinas paranaque Wetland Park into a legislative protected area and it's even in the RAMSAR list as one of the most important wetlands in the world and if I allow that reclamation also the mangrove forests in our Las Pinas Paranaque Wetland Park will be destroyed, and it's the biggest spawning ground of fishes for Manila Bay which is giving livelihood to 300, 000 Fisher folks in Manila Bay so by that I cannot really agree to a Reclamation of Manila Bay especially in our area in Las Pinas,Paranaque and Bacoor because that will destroy everything that we have worked for for the last 12 years. Kaya ako ang naunang umayaw, and then later on because of what happened to Bulacan then they saw that it's really difficult this reclamation. So many people now are saying that they are supporting now the move to stop the reclamation in Manila Bay. Atty LINA: How many Reclamation projects were there fronting Paranaque and Las Piñas SCAV: Dalawa sa Paranaque, isa sa Las Pinas, dalawang magkapatong sa Bacoor. So lima. Hindi naman completely magkapatong but in a certain area its overlapping. Di ba natanggal yung head ng PRA because they issue a permit to do a Reclamation that's overlapping so they were removed they were suspended for one year. Atty LINA: Gaano kalayo igtong limang Reclamation projects from the coastline SCAV: Magkakatabi Atty LINA: Magkakatabi. Is the report correct that there are 22 reclamation projects? SCAV : 15 in Metro Manila and seven Cavite. Atty LINA: fifteen plus seven SCAV : Seven in region 4A they qualify this as region 4A, 15 in Metro Manilaand seven in region 4. Sec COLOMA: Yung 15 po kasama na yung sa Las Pinas? SCAV: Yes. Atty LINA: Yung nag approved nitong 22, approved lahat ng eto yung 22? SCAV: I think sa department of environment and natural resources during the time of Secretary CIMATU and EMB director Cañado they were the ones it was not a Secretary Loyzaga, when she was appointed as DENR secretary nandun na yung 22 ECC. Atty LINA: and It's all PRA approved? SCAV : I don't think so but in our area, yung magkapatong doon sila naquestion.I don't know what they have approved but yung sa amin na dalawa, that's why they were removed from office because they approved overlapping reclamation. Atty LINA: But it is under the law, it's the PRA that regulates reclamation. SCAV: No, both of them, without the ECC the PRA cannot proceed . It's the ECC first from the Department of environment and natural resources then the PRA. Atty LINA: Yes and the PRA is under the office of the president . The president does not sign it's really the PRA yes that signs SCAV: Yes,Yes Atty LINA: The PRA approves issues the permit you think, well you have not conducted the hearing yet, but based on your preliminary study, would it be better to return PRA or the granting of permit to a bigger body like the National Economic Development Authority which was the agency before that I understand that gives the permit and NEDA is a bigger body it's practically the entire cabinet. SCAV: You know before in the 1990s PRA is PEA public Estates Authority they renamed it Philippine Reclamation Authority so I thought that public estate Authority is better, because you are developing public estate but you are not necessarily reclaiming. Kasi pag sinabi mong Philippine Reclamation Authority parang binibigyan mo sila ng power to reclaim. Kasi you created an agency that's only doing reclamation and I don't believe in that that's why we we have to review. Kaya lang in in our government pag mag-aabolish ka ng mga ganyang agency mahirap like for example during the discussion of the Rice Tariffication law, the Executive Department was asking me to remove NFA. Kasi kaya nagmahal ang bigas noong panahon na yun, there was collusion between NFA and the importers and tumaas ang price ng bigas from 30 32 to 14 naging 48 to 60 pesos in 2018. So, the executive department panic I agreed with them to enforce the Rice Tariffication law because we promised the World Trade Organization in 1995 that we will liiberalize the importation of rice but we were given time to make a rice farmer competitive before we liberalize, but after that's 1995 by 2018 nothing is happening with regards to the competitiveness of our Farmers. So we decided to liberalize the importation of rice but all the proceeds of the Tariff will go back to the small farmers and we created the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund and the financial assistance to Rice Farmers owning two hectares and below from the proceeds of the Tariff on imported rice but I did not agree that we will remove NFA because there are 4 000 employees and that's bad for me they will just be online every day rebuking me so I said that you better remove it yourself not me and so what they did is after the passage of the Rice Tariffication law,they offered an early retirement package and they said 50 percent of the employees retired so that's a better way so that's the history. Atty LINA: You mentioned about PRA, is it just the name or the very concept ? SCAV: I think that is the concept, it's a concept Philippine Reclamation Authority the it's all reclamation. Atty LINA : So you're inclined to return to the concept of a public estate Authority and is it going to be directly under the Office of the President because reclamation will still be part of the function? SCAV: Yeah, it's not the sole function Atty LINA: Yes,but will you rather have this authority whether Reclamation or public estate to be under a big a bigger body so that there will be a multi-disciplinary approach to the issue of public estate development which includes reclamation? SCAV: Like today, it's multi-agency also because the department of environment the natural resources will issue an ECC but unfortunately those ECCs was issued without consultation that's the problem. Maybe puwede ding include not only the department of environment and natural resources but also NEDA, or the Department of Finance, kasi yung mga PPP the also pass NEDa, para its harder, kasi ito parang isa lang, EMB director nag issue ng nag issue na wala ng kinunsulta 'maybe we can make it harder for them to issue that ECC. It should pass it should have the approval of Neda that can be done. Sec COLOMA: That was the old setup Senator during the Aquino Administration, 2013 it was under the NEDA board and it includes the executive, the chairman of the NEDA board is the president the co-chair is the economic planning secretary and the members are the executive secretary Department of Finance environment local government and all other even budget and management is included. SCAV: Yeah so I think they should make it harder kasi yung EMB director nagdecide and nag issue indiscriminately. Atty LINA: Will you consider public bidding also before a project is awarded? SCAV : What they do now now it's not really public bidding you have a proponent and then you will make the study and will offer but people can make offers also, but meron yung tinatawag nilang first proponent status, na pag yung first proponent kung mababa ang succeeding proponent, kung maequal niya siya pa din ang mananalo. I think that's better because the first proponent will make the study unfair after making a study for a long time kung pareho klang din naman ang offer dapat ibigay sa kanya kasi he originally made the study that's what you call by your first proponent status. Unless, mas maganda offer ng iba at di niya maequal, then that's the time you give it to another bidder. Sec COLOMA: I think they call that the Swiss challenge, unsolicited proposals. The proponent has first rights, priority rights and could match the offer of the of other people. Atty LINA: Well you're hearing by end of September, will cover now the entire country not just the Manila Bay Reclamation? SCAV: we can do that, we are not prevented from doing that besides, I have told the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to prepare also their reports, and we will study also. Dalawa kaming mag-istudy. para we will ask the right questions and they will give us the right answers. Atty LINA: So flooding is one of the worst consequences of reclamation. Aside from this, are there other dire consequences resulting from reclamation. SCAV: Because if there is flooding then yung mga value ng mga bahay ng ating mga kababayan dun sa aming town, like for example in the 1970s our residents they are not from Las Pinas they come from the provinces but they work in Metro Manila that's why they have to buy a house nearby and it cost them something like 50,000 pesos a house during the 1970s and they paid thaton installment usually financed by a bank or by the GSIS or by the SSS but they took them 20 years to pay for the amortization and now if you go back to Las Pinas a house will cost something no house will cost less than 5 million pesos so, from 50,000 to 5 million I think that's their biggest assets so far, the biggest investment and they work hard for that investment and if they are flooded, the market value will go down and even result in nobody who wants to buy from a flooded area, kaya nakakaawa din sila. that's why, sabi ko, we have to look at the welfare also of the people affected by flooding. It's not only the flooding but the deterioration of prices of their asset, of their homes in places where there is flooding another consideration yun and would you like to live in a place na it's always flooding I mean even the investors will not come and it's complete deterioration of the place. So it's the welfare of the residents of the affected cities that will be that will be the biggest effect of reclamation so far, and of course there is really a study that Metro Manila will have a problem sinking, kasi because of climate change. The places where there is snow, the snow will be converted to water and there is a rising sea level and then we are predicting that to happen in Manila Bay. Of course the land in Metro Manila is going down because we're getting water out and so it's the land going down the ocean going up and so there is really a problem in the future of massive flooding and even Jakarta they're transferring the capital of Indonesia to another place because Jakarta is sinking and I remember I went there to observe coconut and cacao industry in an island where there is even an airport I flew from Jakarta that island and that Island sank, it's not anymore there so yung sinasabing sinking it's a reality because of climate change. So we must be very careful with what we're doing because we might hasten the sinking of Metro Manila so we have to be careful and we have to make allowances for those findings, that it will not happen to us it's happening in Jakarta it can happen to us. Sec COLOMA: And I think DENR is also conducting a geospatial mapping where they can track that's exactly what senator was saying where a certain place is sinking or because there is mapping so they will not just be guessing about this it will be scientifically established. Atty LINA: how about the livelihood of the fishermen Senator and the famousManila Bay Sunset anong mangyayari dito? SCAV: Yung livelihood there are 300 000 fishermen in Manila Bay so like for example Las Pinas is a fishermen's port and Paranaque has and Bacoor has and I'm sure every town in Cavite has ports. A fishermen port, diyan bumibili ng mga isda ang mga tao, mawawala yan. I don't know how they would do that an isosoften nila ang plow of fishing both for the livelihood of fishermen and and of course the the supply of food in Metro Manila malaki din yun, so mahirap din yun kasi we are always concerned about food security. I will ask everybody I think we can live with our old clothes, with our old houses but we cannot live without food that's the most important thing in our lives we cannot survive without food so we should take care of our food source especially our fishermen and our farmers because they provide us food and we cannot live without food. Atty LINA : Are you ready to lead a movement Senator Cynthia in addition to your being a legislator to rally the people against unjustified reclamation? SCAV: I think I cannot do it alone. I've been doing that and it's very hard and I think it's the joint effort of all people that can do that. In fact I'm asking my constituent if ayaw pigilin magrarally tayo, sasama ba kayo? Kasi, you know you cannot do it alone. Sec.COLOMA : Can you address an appeal now yeah you're infront of several television stations here, appeal to the citizens to help you in opposing reclamation projects that are not justified SCAV: it's always what I say you know but I cannot do it alone so I'm appealing to the people that if you support this course maybe you should be heard so that our people from government will realize that this is a very popular course that we should preserve our environment for the future generation of Filipinos. It's not only for us I mean it might not happen during our time but in the future the disaster will happen so if we want to protect our children and the future generation of Filipinos we should work together because no person can do this alone we have to be together in this okay, thank you. Sec.COLOMA: I think it's very well said Senator, that the welfare of the people must be considered because this is a multi-stakeholder issue, it cannot just be a business or commerce and industry, ., but the overall welfare of our people. Perhaps we could also take this opportunity to request you to answer questions from the members of the media. Media: Mam nito pongng nakakaraang araw,malaking balita na naman itong malaking pagtaas ng presyo ng bigas natin. Nabanggit po ninyo kanina about the rice tariffication law. Alam po naming na kung hindi ako nagkakamali ay anim na taon ay dapat magkaroon tayo ng review sa atin pong rice tariffication law. SCAV: It's up to four. It was passed in 2019 it will last for five years so it will uh we have to pass a law to extend it in when before the 2025 deadline so before I leave Congress next year I have to refile, if I'm going to extend it and so we will review the performance of the rice tariffication law in terms of the rice competitiveness enhancement fund kasi the proceeds from rice tariffication was 10 billion was given to the rice competitiveness enhancement fund to PHILMECH for mechanization 5 billion a year; to PHILRICE for inbred seed production three billion a year; for Land bank and DBP for loans to Farmers 1 billion a year ; and for ATI and TESDA for training 1 billion a year . So we have to review that what happened initially ang findings, PHILRICE because they have been very dedicated to the enforcement of the what you call implementation of the rice tariffication law. They said that from 3.7 metric tons per hectare in during first year they have improved this year to 4.7 metric tons per hectare, ang harvest per hectare, because of the inbred seed and they said that they can erase it to five metric tons per hectare next year, and they can do it provided they're given more time to six metric tons per hectare. That means yung ating production of rice will rise by 62 percent if we will reach the six metric tons per hectare and our shortage is 15%, so if we reach the six metric tons per hectare, we're self-sufficient in rice in the Philippines and we can export, kasi 15% lang ang shortage 62 percent ang increase. So, we're looking at that and of course we have to report on that when we renew the rice tarrification law if every Congress will approve. but the most important thing in the rice tariffication law is the importation of rice by NFA was removed, the right of NFA or the power of NFA to import rice was removed. They can only buy from the local, para to help our small farmers and they have to establish a buffer's stocking of rice and they have a budget of 9 billion a year to buy rice from the farmers and do a buffer stocking to prevent rice shortage or as a source of rice during calamities and disaster, but unfortunately, parang wala sila ngayong supply of rice that's why they are being questioned, and to make it worst they're going to India to import they're not allowed to import only the Bureau of Plant and Industry can issue a phyto sanitary permit and the private sector have to import so I don't know what they're going to do to allow the government to import. Media: Mam itong pong mga nakaraang buwan, ang isa po sa sinasabi po nila na naging problkema, hindi na po nagbenta ng bigas ang India pati ang Vietnam SCAV: Hindi naman tayo nabili sa India, we are buying from Vietnam and Thailand. If you look at the record we never bought from India Media: Pero po mam ang Vietnam nagkaroon din po sila ng limit sa pagbebenta. Ito po bang rice tariffication law, talaga po bang naging kapaki-pakinabang para sa taong bayan. SCAV: Yeah, because during that time when we passed the rice tariffication law, the price of rice is from 48 pesos to 60 pesos that's why the executive department requested us to pass the law and I agreed to pass the law because all the tariffs from Rice will go to the farmers to make them competitive because they are not competitive. Vietnam can produce rice at six pesos per kilo we produce rice at 12.50 and when we start I asked the PIDS to study why it is like that? They said that our labor cost is higher by 3.50 per kilo because we are not mechanized and then are the productivity of our seeds is very low because our quality of seed is low. So, when I wrote the law I I allocated 5 billion to mechanization 3 billion to inbred seed production because inbred seed is produced in the Philippines, unlike the hybrid seedlings that they are providing farmers it's imported. Why will we import if we can produce good rice seeds in the Philippines, and you know the one supplying the farmers in three billion inbred seedlings e coop of of local farmers. They produce the seeds and they give it to PHILRICE, and they supply it to the small farmers, so why will you import when you can produce something in the Philippines you will help the farmers and they are more productive. So that was the idea of the rice competitiveness enhancement fund. Media; Kailan po ninyong planong simulan po ang pagpapatawag, para po sa pareview po nitong rice tariffication law?' SCAV: We have to start, it's just that I was telling attorney Lina that I have to defend two important bills this September, yung anti-agricultural smuggling and cartel law and then I have to defend the amendment to the Salt Iodization Law to redevelop our salt industry because before that law 93 of our salt comes from the Philippines 7 percentimported ngayon baliktad na, seven percent coming from the Philippines 93 percent are important so we have to review that law because actually you don't need iodization for other purposes like salt is a fertilizer to the coconut industry, hindi naman kailangang i-iodized kung fertilizer, yung kailangan lang i-iodized ay yunt human consumption and that is 25% of the demand, of 75% you don't need iodization. Media: Senator Villar mam, doon po sa amin sa Plaridel Bulacan, as a farmer also ay kapansin pansin ngayon ang patuloy na conversion ng ating mga lupa, turning into residential or industrial sites, ang tinatanong ng ating mga farmers ngayon, mukhang nasira na yung ating irrigation planning at the same time wala ng tinatabuhan ang ating mga tubig, ano po ba ang aksyon ninyo as a chairperson ng committee on agriculture, SCAV: Alam niyo nung idistribute sa famers yung mga land, they call it collective CLOA and CLOA, it's not a TCT or a title to the land so they cannot sell them, yung nacoconvert A and D yun, because when you get a permit you cannot you cannot, let's say if you're a developer and you're you have no title you cannot apply for a permit to development yung nacocovert may titulo yun, may may-ari and in the Philippines we honor the private ownership. If they want to sell it they can sell it, but yung mga Land Reform beneficiary yung mga farmer natin that got their land from the agrarian land reform they have no title yet, kaya nga pinasa naming yung condonation of their loan, the agrarian reform debt, kasi nga hindi sila makabayad dun sa debt nila mighjt as well condone it, so we condoned 1.2 million hectares benefiting 620 000 farmers owning usually two hectares and below and that amounted to 57 billion pesos, pinasa namion yun recently and then there is a split program ngayon na finance by World bank na they will hasten yung pagpapatitle nang Land Reform beneficiaries from collective cloa and cloa to a title so they can use it if they want to borrow money to finance their project they can use it a means of borrowing from banks or as a collateral. Bat yung mga nagpapagawa ng project out of land, you cannot do that from the farmers land kung wala naming titulo, ngayon kung may titulo ka naman you can sell it because we honor the ownership of private property in the Philippines and they go through the process of getting permit, you don't do that na out of nowhere it's a very lengthy process. Media: sa issue naman po ng West Philippine sea, si Senator JV kasama ko sa program, napansin din daw po niya na palapit yung mga barko ng China sa atin, meron po ba tayong particular na appeal, in particular diplomatic appeal sa China? SCAV: DI ba nasa United nations infact, nanalo na tayo dun but you know it's different when you win and different if you can enforce. Alam niyo naman pag nag-enforce, physical yun we don't want to go to war with anybody if we can you do it in a more diplomatic way we'll do it but siguro last resort young force and we know naman that we are not that strong in force. That's why we are asking the help of our allies to pressure China not to get our land in the West Philippines seas. Media: Since na tackle po natin yung climate change at yung possibility ng paglubog ng Metr Manila may sinasabi po ang DOST na kailangan na ng migration ng mga bridges,airports and even the settlements na malapit dun sa dalampasigan, ano po yung thoughts niyo dito. Madali po ba itong magawa ng government anticipating the climate change. SCAV: I don't think so, I think they should work with the DPWH because you know airports are very expensive and we are not really that rich country I think we should protect them but we should do it in a way that we can afford. Kasi mabigat, ang dami nating airports sa mga coastal areas kasi yun ang available land. You know naman even airports we have problems in getting lands for the airport, infact why some airports ay mas maikli, that cannot accommodate larger airplanes, because they have difficulty in getting lands for the airport so I think they should study it because I don't think we can afford that yeah foreign it. Media: Yun pong mga nakatira malapit sa dalampasigan mahihirapan po ang gibyerno natin na ilipat po sila. SCAV: Alam mo ang isang murang way of protecting them in the coastal areas, I remember during the Yolanda, all the towns in Leyte and Samar who have mangrove forests in the coastal area were spared and those without mangrove forests in the coastal area were the ones totally damaged by Yolanda, mural ang naman magtanim ng mangrooves so we should encourage the towns to plant mangrove on their coastal area. In fact in Las Pinas we have 35 hectares of mangroves along our coast, ang maganda sa mangroves it's the spawning ground of fishes, dun nabubuhay din ang mga fin gerlings na pumupunta sa ocean na nagbibigay ng livelihood sa mga farmers so it's a very good model you know planting of Mangrove along the coast at mura pa in fact mas mura ang mangroves keysa maggawa ka ng slope protection, so if we cannot afford slope protection we and in fact ang slope protection nasisisra but ang mangroves mas matibay. Media: The banner story of Manila Bulletin today implies that according to Senator Enrile it implies that President BBM is hell-bent on stopping reclamation. The words of Senator and Enrile says yung mga naumpisahan hanggang dun lang, yung iba wala na. Its like saying its foregone, parang ang conclusions wala ng reclamation, but in the same way the story implies that pressure is still being exerted on the president, so one of the ways to strengthen the position the president if ever is held bent on stopping the reclamation would be a resolution from the Senate, do you think or are you hopeful because recent news reports implies that the senators are divided in the issue are you hopeful that a majority of senators ultimately support your position on stopping reclamation of Manila Bay SCAV: Atleast they authorized me to do a hearing. So,they have asked me to do a hearing on reclamation of Manila Bay and we're preparing for it and the DENR is preparing for it also and of course we will ask the PRA to give their side but at least we're now open to hearing about the Reclamation before there was no move on the part of the senator it's an improvement and we will try to do the best we can so we can inform the public of what's real the real score on reclamation Media: My question is about the reclamation being done by the group of Ramong Ang in Bulacan, it is also a Reclamation project will it affect the coastal areas, especially now that Ubando,Malabon,Navotas are already in water even in very short periods of rain and how will it affect the airport situation in the country is it going to really be appropriate for the Manila people to go to Bulacan to have their flights international and local when we have already the airport in Manila in Pasay SCAV: No ,I don't think the Manila International Airport in the South will be removed, it's an alternative airport in other countries they have many airports so that's an and we have another airport in Clark so, talagang it will be a free enterprise they have to work hard to get their customers, but I don't think that the people from the South will allow the Manila International Airport in Paranaque/Pasay to be removed. Media: But what about the flooding situation in that area SCAV: They are flooding we're not yet flooding that's why we're preventing the flooding but I think uh I think that airport in Bulacan they have to raise the level otherwise there will be flooding. Merdia : No no no what I mean, because I come from Bulacan I come from Ubando so my family always suffers from flood. SCAV: You are referring to Bulacan, well you better ask your Senators,congressmen and governors they agreed to that. Atty Lina : Maybe we can ask Senator Villar to do his parting words SCAV: I'm very happy to be here to be with you today I know I cannot answer all your concerns because I too is kind of confused with what's happening you know but uh we will try to do our best In fairness to all the people that we will make sure that we will not be affected by this Reclamation, we will not allow to be affected by this Reclamation projects if we have to move together to stop if we are going to be affected then we'll do that we'll try our best to protect the people from the harm from Reclamation..Thank you very much