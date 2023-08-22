Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,034 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành passes away at 61

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, August 22 - Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành died on Tuesday night at his home in Hải Phòng City at the age of 61 after a period of illness, according to the Central Committee on Health Care for Senior Governmental Officials.

The time and place of the respect-paying, memorial and funeral ceremonies for the deputy prime minister will be announced later.

Lê Văn Thành, a native of Tân Liên Commune, Vĩnh Bảo District, Hải Phòng City, was born on October 20, 1962.

Before being appointed as deputy prime minister in April 2021, Thành served as a Vice Chairman of Hải Phòng People’s Committee, then Secretary of Hải Phòng Party Committee, and Chairman of Hải Phòng People’s Council.

Thành was also a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy to the 12th legislature. VNS

You just read:

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành passes away at 61

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more