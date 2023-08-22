Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành passes away at 61

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, August 22 - Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành died on Tuesday night at his home in Hải Phòng City at the age of 61 after a period of illness, according to the Central Committee on Health Care for Senior Governmental Officials.

The time and place of the respect-paying, memorial and funeral ceremonies for the deputy prime minister will be announced later.

Lê Văn Thành, a native of Tân Liên Commune, Vĩnh Bảo District, Hải Phòng City, was born on October 20, 1962.

Before being appointed as deputy prime minister in April 2021, Thành served as a Vice Chairman of Hải Phòng People’s Committee, then Secretary of Hải Phòng Party Committee, and Chairman of Hải Phòng People’s Council.

Thành was also a member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy to the 12th legislature. VNS