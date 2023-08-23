OPENING STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE LOREN LEGARDA

Second Meeting of the Philippine Congress - Bangsamoro Parliament Forum

Marriott Hotel, Pasay City

23 August 2023

Good morning, distinguished colleagues:

It is an honor to be part of the Senate contingent to the Philippine Congress - Bangsamoro Parliament Forum. Sa ating pangalawang pagpupulong ngayong araw, nais ko ring magbigay-pugay sa lahat ng nagtataguyod upang mapatupad ang mandato ng Bangsamoro Organic Law at ang Philippine Congress-Bangsamoro Parliament Forum.

The establishment of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) was the culmination of several years of peace talks for the creation of a region identified with the aspirations of the Bangsamoro people and their pursuit for economic, socio-cultural, and spiritual development.

Ang pagpasa at pagbuo ng BARMM ang nakikitang susi upang punan ang maraming puwang sa pag-unlad at pag-angat ng lipunan at dignidad mula sa ilang dekadang pag-aaway at paghihirap.

The implementation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law allows the Bangsamoro people to establish a government that embraces and elevates their culture, history, and way of life. This legislation will create opportunities and growth for the local economy.

By doing so, the Bangsamoro people can establish a legacy built on the foundations of moral governance and take ownership of their stories, sharing their aspirations with the rest of the world.

As we navigate the process of government transition, we recognize the importance of enhancing programs through effective coordination and cooperation of legislative initiatives suited to the specific needs of the region. We remain committed to our efforts and continue to work together towards common goals.

The Bangsamoro Organic Law is our commitment to the people for peace and progress in the region. This peace is rooted in democratic ideals, empowerment, and justice, and is eagerly anticipated by a nation in the process of healing from its past.

Let us maintain the momentum for peace and sustain our efforts moving forward.

Thank you very much.

____________________

https://www.lorenlegarda.com.ph/opening-statement-second-meeting-philippine-congress-bangsamoro-parliament-forum/