Person of Interest Sought in a Theft One (Motorcycle) Offense: 1900 Block of 18th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a person of interest in reference to a Theft One Stolen Auto (Motorcycle) offense that occurred on August 10, 2023, in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 5:00 am, the suspect took the victim’s motorcycle from the 1900 block of 18th Street, Northwest, and fled the scene.

 

A person of interest was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below.

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

