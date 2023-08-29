National Advocate and Producer Honored: Bridgeport Presents Key to the City at 50-Year Hip Hop Anniversary Concert
From Prison Bars to Hip Hop Stars: Celebrating Justice Reform Trailblazer Louis L. Reed at 50-Year Concert
On September 3, 2023, at 2:00 PM EST, Connecticut's largest city gathers as Bridgeport awards a Key to the City to Louis L. Reed, a prominent National Criminal Justice Reform Expert, Advocate, and Producer. The recognition will occur during the 50th Hip Hop Anniversary Concert, hosted by Anthony Marshall's Peace in the Streets organization, featuring gold-selling hip-hop artist AZ and others at McLeavy Green in Downtown Bridgeport. The event will run from 12-6 pm.
— Louis L. Reed
A native of Bridgeport, Louis's journey is one of transformation and resilience. He transformed his life after spending 14 years incarcerated in federal prison. From those depths, he led advocacy on the historic passage of the First Step Act that released over 25,000 individuals from federal prisons. This achievement marked a significant step towards a more just criminal justice system.
His legacy extends beyond legislation. As a consultant on Hulu's UnPrisoned series, he amplified the stories that echo the realities of the criminal justice system, fostering understanding and empathy. He is also featured in the Amazon documentary "First Step," standing alongside social impact visionary Van Jones, a leading figure in justice reform and recipient of the Jeff Bezos Courage and Civility Award.
In the world of advocacy, Louis has been an unwavering force. He served in senior leadership at Dream.org (formerly #cut50), an organization co-founded by Van Jones and Jessica Jackson, dedicated to reducing incarceration rates and advancing criminal justice reform. He went on to assume a senior executive role at REFORM Alliance, co-founded by hip-hop luminaries Jay Z and Meek Mill, with a mission to transform the criminal justice system.
The 50th Hip Hop Anniversary Concert serves as an ideal backdrop to honor Louis's accomplishments. Rooted in cultural expression and social commentary, hip-hop aligns seamlessly with his dedication to effecting positive change within communities.
Come celebrate this milestone occasion, uniting artists, community members, and advocates for social impact. The event symbolizes the powerful convergence of cultural influence and advocacy and pays tribute to Louis's remarkable journey from the streets of Bridgeport to the halls of legislation, media, and beyond.
