Elite Educational Enterprises Returns for Annual Recharge Early Childhood Educators Conference
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Educational Enterprises, a pioneer in professional development for educators, is eager to announce their highly anticipated Recharge Child Care Conference, a transformative event designed to inform, inspire, and empower child care professionals. The two-day conference is set to take place on September 29-30, 2023, at Victory Community Church in Houston, Texas.
Led by CEO Sheika Petteway, the Chief Encouraging Officer, Elite Educational Enterprises has been a trusted resource for directors, owners, and providers seeking comprehensive training, webinars, and personalized professional development.
The Recharge Child Care Conference serves as the pinnacle of Elite Educational Enterprises' commitment to enlightenment. Sheika Petteway shares, “Empowering both individuals and organizations through leadership and educational training – that's my driving force."
With a focus on demonstrating five core values–excellence, leadership, innovation, teamwork, and ethics–the company's offerings are designed to instill confidence and equip child care professionals with the tools needed for success.
Guests attending the conference will be treated to an enriching experience that includes engaging training sessions, real-life success stories from accomplished child care center owners and directors, and the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals. With an array of sessions tailored to the unique needs of child care educators, various guest speakers will dive into areas such as overcoming teacher burnout, optimizing social media presence, parent communication, and emotional literacy.
Training sessions will be complemented by downloadable materials for an enhanced learning experience. Upon completion, participants will receive printable certificates to showcase their dedication to continued improvement.
Registration is now open, with tickets priced at $50 per day or $100 for both days. The first day, “Recharge Director’s Luncheon,” will be held on Friday, September 29, from 11 am - 3 pm, featuring a special keynote speech with Sheika Petteway. This event will include leadership sessions for administrators, directors, and admin teams.
The second and final day of the event, “Educator’s Day,” will take take place on Saturday, September 30, from 9 am - 2 pm, with sessions geared toward early childhood educators, teachers, and in-home providers. Guests can expect food and beverages to be provided on both Friday and Saturday.
Interested participants are encouraged to secure their spots promptly as space is limited, and registration will close in advance of the event.
For more information and to register, please visit www.eliteresultsnow.com/recharge.
About Elite Educational Enterprises:
Elite Educational Enterprises offers professional development opportunities for educators via training that informs, inspires, and empowers them.
www.eliteresultsnow.com
Sheika Petteway, CEO
Elite Educational Enterprise
+1 713-661-3133
info@eliteresultsnow.com
