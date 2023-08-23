Royalton Barracks / Unlawful Trespass & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2003990

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 8/22/23 4:00 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 113, Chelsea, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Christopher Wood

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/22/23 at approximately 4:00 PM Christopher Wood arrived at the residence of his ex-girlfriend. While at the residence he cut the power to the house and unlawfully entered the residence through a window. Wood eventually left and was taken into custody by Troopers from the Berlin Barracks. He was transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 8/23/23 at 12:30 PM to answer to the charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/23/23 / 12:30 PM

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.