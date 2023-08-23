Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,320 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 477,014 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Unlawful Trespass & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2003990

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins                        

STATION: Royalton Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 8/22/23 4:00 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 113, Chelsea, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Interference with Access to Emergency Services

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Wood                                            

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 8/22/23 at approximately 4:00 PM Christopher Wood arrived at the residence of his ex-girlfriend. While at the residence he cut the power to the house and unlawfully entered the residence through a window. Wood eventually left and was taken into custody by Troopers from the Berlin Barracks. He was transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 8/23/23 at 12:30 PM to answer to the charges.

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/23/23 / 12:30 PM          

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Unlawful Trespass & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more