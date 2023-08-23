Royalton Barracks / Unlawful Trespass & Interference with Access to Emergency Services
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2003990
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 8/22/23 4:00 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 113, Chelsea, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass, Interference with Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Christopher Wood
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/22/23 at approximately 4:00 PM Christopher Wood arrived at the residence of his ex-girlfriend. While at the residence he cut the power to the house and unlawfully entered the residence through a window. Wood eventually left and was taken into custody by Troopers from the Berlin Barracks. He was transported to the Royalton State Police Barracks for processing. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange Criminal Division on 8/23/23 at 12:30 PM to answer to the charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/23/23 / 12:30 PM
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.