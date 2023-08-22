Submit Release
Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4600 Block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, August 19, 2023, in the 4600 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast.

 

At approximately 11:53 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

 

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects and or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

