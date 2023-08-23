Destin Hooters Hosts Birthday Party For Hendrix Shultz, A Young Boy With A Fighting Spirit

Destin, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

Destin Hooters is proud to announce that they have recently sponsored a birthday party for Hendrix Shultz, a local boy whose mother tragically passed away earlier this year.

Today, Hendrix is in the care of his grandmother Heila Newman, who is better known as “Glammy”. Glammy has been working hard to raise awareness and funds for the young one’s future. The Destin Hooters franchise proudly sponsored his birthday party with some very special guests in attendance including Richard Brett Campbell and Miss Bayou Fox Hooters 2023, Aly Vargas.

Hendrix’s party was filled with laughter and smiles as his friends, family, and Cane’s baseball teammates celebrated his big day. Glammy and Hooters went all out with an impressive spread of chicken strips and curly fries, a giant cake decorated in the Cane’s team colors, and the adorable baseball goodie bags for all the children who attended. Miss Bayou Fox Hooters made sure each kid had a great time as she participated in dance offs, photo ops, and silly TikTok videos.

“From everyone here at Destin Hooters,” says Carly, the Director of Operations for the restaurant, “we would like to wish Henny the best of luck for his future. Though we did what we could to make his big day special, the road ahead for Henny and Glammy remains fraught. This sweet and talented kid has been dealt a hard hand in life and has already been through more unimaginable life-changing adversities than most of us will ever have to contend with. If you want to find out more and want to do your part to help our little buddy, we encourage you to become a member of the Hendrix Village.”

On the organization’s website set up by Glammy, It Takes a Village for Hendrix, the boy is described as someone with a deep faith in the Lord, who is kind and thoughtful about others, and who loves sports. Under his grandmother’s care, today, Hendrix is Top 8 in the state for baseball playing for the Canes Travel team and has been awarded a full-ride scholarship until he graduates high school.

Destin residents willing to help Hendrix can sign up to be a Village Ambassador for just $20 a month allowing them to sponsor the boy and all his endeavors. All Ambassadors receive hand-written thank you cards and updates directly from Hendrix. Other ways to help include buying school and sports-related items from Hendrix’s Amazon Wishlist, buying Bethany’s Bottles, or showing support on social media.

Hooters proudly extends its “wings” of compassion and community engagement reminding readers that the celebration goes beyond the delicious food and vibrant atmosphere. They plan to continue to show their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of individuals and families in their area.

