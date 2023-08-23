Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 8.22.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Keith Boylan, of Winters, has been appointed Undersecretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs. Boylan has served as Deputy Secretary at the California Department of Veterans Affairs since 2013. He was Government Relations Liaison at the California Association of Veteran Services Agencies from 2011 to 2013 and Community Education and Engagement Manager for the Institute for Veteran Policy from 2008 to 2013. He was Gulf War Outreach Coordinator at Swords to Plowshares from 1997 to 2001. Boylan served at the rank of E-4 in the U.S. Army from 1989 to 1992. He serves on the Veteran and Community Oversight and Engagement Board for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and is a member of the National Association of State Directors of Veterans Affairs, the No Place like Home Advisory Committee, the Small Business Advisory Council, the Aging and Disability Resource Connection Advisory Committee, Veterans for Peace, the American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars. Boylan earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Screenwriting/Film Production from California State University, San Francisco. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $204,732. Boylan is a Democrat.

Robert A. Barton, of Fair Oaks, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has served since 2017. Barton held several positions at the Office of the Inspector General from 2005 to 2017, including Inspector General and Assistant Inspector General. He was Supervising Deputy District Attorney at the Kern County District Attorney’s Office from 2000 to 2005, where he served as a Deputy District Attorney from 1988 to 2000. Barton earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminology-Communications from Fresno State University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,407. Barton is registered without party preference.

Kevin Chappell, of Elk Grove, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has served since 2016. Chappell served as a Retired Annuitant Correctional Administrator at California Correctional Health Care Services from 2015 to 2016. He was Warden of San Quentin State Prison from 2012 to 2014. Chappell held several positions at Folsom State Prison from 2010 to 2012, including Chief Deputy Warden and Associate Warden. Chappell was Chief of the Classification Services Unit at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2009 to 2010, where he was Facility Captain from 2006 to 2008. He was Correctional Administrator in the Division of Adult Institutions from 2008 to 2009. Chappell was a Lieutenant at Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Center from 2004 to 2006. He served in several positions at the California Medical Facility from 1995 to 2004, including Lieutenant, Counselor and Sergeant. Chappell was a Correctional Officer at Folsom State Prison from 1987 to 1995. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of California, Davis. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,407. Chappell is a Democrat.

Kathleen O’Meara, of Fairfield, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where she has served since 2021. O’Meara served in several positions at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2006 to 2021, including Regional Mental Health Administrator, Chief Psychologist and Senior Psychologist Specialist at the California Medical Facility. She was a Clinical and Forensic Psychologist in private practice from 1988 to 2006. O’Meara was Staff Psychologist for the Conditional Release Program at the Department of Mental Health from 1988 to 1991. She was Staff Psychologist at the Department of Mental Health from 1985 to 1988. O’Meara is a member of the American Psychological Association. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Psychology from St. Mary’s College, a Doctor of Philosophy in Psychology degree from the California School of Professional Psychology, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,407. O’Meara is a Democrat.

Catherine Purcell, of Vallejo, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where she has served since 2021. Purcell served as Presiding Judge at the State Bar Court of California from 2014 to 2021, and as a Review Judge there from 2008 to 2014. She served as a Judge at the Kern County Superior Court from 2001 to 2008. Purcell was Deputy District Attorney for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office from 1989 to 2001. She was Business Management Consultant at Merchant Overseas Property Group Ltd. from 1991 to 1992. Purcell was an Attorney at the Law Offices of Terry M. Giles from 1987 to 1989 and an Associate at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher from 1986 to 1987. Purcell was a Judicial Attorney Clerk for the Honorable Malcolm M. Lucas at the California Supreme Court from 1985 to 1986 and a Registered Nurse for the Los Angeles County Men’s Central Jail from 1981 to 1982. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Pepperdine School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from California Lutheran University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,407. Purcell is a Democrat.

Neil Schneider, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the Board of Parole Hearings, where he has served since 2018. Schneider served as an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Administration of Justice Department at the Los Rios Community College District in 2018. He held several positions at the Sacramento Police Department from 1983 to 2017, including Captain, Lieutenant, Sergeant, Officer and Community Services Officer. Schneider is a member of the Association of Paroling Authorities International. He earned a Master of Public Policy and Administration degree and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Sacramento. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $192,407. Schneider is a Republican.

###