New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Announces 2nd Quarter 2023 Total Gaming Revenue Results

ATLANTIC CITY —

Casino Net Revenue and Gross Operating Profit:

Based upon filings from the casino licensees made with the Division of Gaming Enforcement, the casino licensees reported 2nd quarter 2023 Net Revenue of $819.0 million reflecting a 1.2% decrease over the same quarter last year. Casino licensees reported 2nd quarter 2023 Gross Operating Profit of $146.0 million, a 20.5% decrease compared to 2nd quarter 2022.

For the first six months of 2023, Net Revenue reached $1.6 billion, increasing 1.5% from the comparative six-month period last year. Gross Operating Profit for the first six months of 2023 reached $281.4 million, a decrease of 17.9% compared to the same period last year.

Hotel Occupancy:

The hotel occupancy rate in the industry’s casino hotels for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was 74.4%, which is a decrease of 3.0 percentage points compared to the 2nd quarter of 2022. The occupancy rate for the six months ended June 30, 2023, was 69.8%, a decrease of 0.6 percentage points from the comparable period last year.

Click here for the DGE press release for additional information.