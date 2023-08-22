Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating three suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 23, 2023, in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 5:15 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. One of the suspects assaulted the victim then the suspects took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/YaV-6KFMNyw

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

