Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1100 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 4:11 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The suspect took the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/B0WsQRK4lv4

Anyone who can identify this suspect and or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.