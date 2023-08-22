Việt Nam, Laos strengthen court cooperation

VIETNAM, August 22 -

HÀ NỘI — Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyễn Hoà Bình on Tuesday held talks with his Lao counterpart, Viengthong Siphandone, who is on a working visit to Việt Nam.

During their talks, Bình affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always attached importance to and give the highest priority to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, considering it an invaluable asset with strategic importance to the revolutionary cause of each country.

He stressed the importance of unceasingly fostering and developing the Việt Nam-Laos special relationship in all areas, including the two countries' court sector.

The strengthening of cooperation had been bringing concrete and practical benefits to both court systems, contributing to the common development of each country, and tightening traditional cooperation and friendship between the two nations, he said.

For her part, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of Laos Viengthong Siphandon thanked the Supreme People's Court of Việt Nam for its support, saying that the Party and State of Laos highly appreciate the close cooperation between the two courts.

She wished Laos would continue to receive support from the Supreme People's Court of Việt Nam in the future.

After their talks, the two officials witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the five People's Courts of provinces that do not share border of Việt Nam and Laos.

Chief Justice Bình emphasised that the signing of the MoU of the five provincial People's Courts had brought the cooperation of the two countries' courts to a new and more substantive height.

On this occasion, the Supreme People's Court of Việt Nam received the first-class Labour Order and Certificate of Merit awarded by the President and Prime Minister of Laos in recognition of its contributions to the cause of construction and development of the special friendship and cooperation between the Party, State and people of the two countries. VNA/VNS