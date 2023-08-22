Delfin Accelerates the Development of FLNG Vessels in Partnership with Wison Offshore & Marine

Additional FLNG construction capacity enables new US LNG export from 2028

HOUSTON, Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delfin Midstream Inc. (“Delfin” or the “Company”) announced today that it has entered into a design and engineering contract with Wison Offshore & Marine (“Wison”) to develop Floating LNG (“FLNG”) vessels for application on the Company’s Deepwater Port projects currently under construction in North America.

Given the strong market outlook for cleaner burning fuels in Asia and the continuing strong demand in Europe, Delfin is accelerating the development of the remaining FLNG vessel slots at the Delfin LNG project. Leading global merchant commodities firm Hartree Partners LP is conducting marketing operations to Chinese LNG Buyers on the Company’s behalf and Delfin is also progressing the development of additional Deepwater Port projects in North America in cooperation with its existing midstream and financial partners. Teaming up with Wison will allow Delfin to construct new FLNG vessels to support these projects and the export of clean burning US natural gas to worldwide markets.

Commenting on the announcement Wouter Pastoor, COO of Delfin says: “Wison has been visionary to develop its design, engineering, and construction capabilities for the LNG industry and in particular the floating LNG segment. Sharing our commitment and entrepreneurial spirit, Wison’s goal is to continue into a full FEED later this year such that FLNG vessel construction can start at their shipyard in mid 2024.”

Alex Yuan, Vice President Business Development of Wison says: “We appreciate Delfin’s trust and its commitment to Wison's capabilities. Wison has spent many years successfully advancing fully integrated and standardized EPCIC solutions for FLNG with our highly skilled engineers and modern fabrication facilities. We look forward to working closely with Delfin to achieve its Deepwater Port project objectives.”

Delfin has successfully been developing the Delfin LNG Deepwater Port project, which can support four FLNG vessels with a combined export capacity of up to 13.3 million tons per annum (“MTPA”). The Company has secured commercial agreements for LNG sales and liquefaction services and is in the final phase towards FID on its first two FLNG vessels.

About Delfin

Delfin is a leading LNG export infrastructure development company utilizing low-cost Floating LNG technology solutions. Delfin is the parent company of Delfin LNG and Avocet LNG LLC. Delfin LNG is a brownfield Deepwater Port requiring minimal additional infrastructure investment to support up to four FLNG Vessels producing up to 13.3 MTPA of LNG. Delfin purchased the UTOS pipeline, the largest natural gas pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico. Delfin LNG received a positive Record of Decision from MARAD and approval from the Department of Energy for long-term exports of LNG to countries that do not have a Free Trade Agreement with the United States. Further information is available at www.delfinmidstream.com.

About Wison

Wison, a leading provider of clean energy technology services and solutions, is committed to providing fully integrated EPCIC solutions, including floating LNG facilities, modularized LNG plants, floating gas-to-power facilities, floating wind power and other clean energy solutions. Based on a track-record of successful project delivery, the experienced Wison team applies its expertise in technical innovation and two world-class shipyards to provide EPCIC services that meet the highest international quality and safety standards.

