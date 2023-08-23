James C. Barfield Accepted to Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program
James C. Barfield, Visionary of the Wichita, KS Squeegee Squad Franchise will begin his immersion in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program.WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today it was announced that James C. Barfield, Visionary of the Wichita, KS Squeegee Squad Franchise will begin his immersion in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program. Mr. Barfield was accepted into the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses National Cohort 20 based on his attributes as a committed and dedicated entrepreneurial businessperson. He is one of the few applicants from the Wichita area to ever be accepted into the Goldman Sachs program.
James Barfield will begin approximately 120 program hours in Fall 2023 and conclude in the Spring 2024. The 10,000 Small Businesses program includes class sessions, clinics, panels, group meetings, paired partner discussions, asynchronous work on a growth plan as well as individual meetings with a business advisor. The purpose of the Goldman Sachs outreach is to open the doors to business education, support services and pathways to capital for growth-oriented entrepreneurs.
Along with practical business educational opportunities in partnership with Babson College, a nationally ranked entrepreneurial school, participants in the 10,000 Small Businesses Program gain access to affordable capital. The Goldman Sachs Program fuses expert advice from instructors, business leaders, academic professors, one-on-one mentorships, and engagement with other small business entrepreneurs.
James C. Barfield Committed to the Business Success in Wichita
James C. Barfield, a graduate of the SBA Emerging Leaders program, recognizes that his selection to participate in the 10,000 Small Businesses Program will enable him to fast track the continued growth of Wichita Squeegee Squad Franchise. James Barfield was raised in a family whose parents led by example, both were business founders and owners. The Squeegee Squad is not his first business venture, He was a unit franchisee for Stratus Building Solutions where he advanced to partner as the master franchisee for the area and developed franchise owners. James looks forward to gaining academic, theoretical, and practical business knowledge from his participation in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program.
“I know from my business ventures including the Squeegee Squad Franchise that shortcuts don’t exist on the road to successful businesses. I learned my business lessons the hard way with bumps and bruises. I am excited to be able to participate in the Goldman Sachs Program and learn from leaders in the business world. The program has already helped over 12,800 businesses in all 50 states. I am proud to be selected to participate in this program.”
Mr. Barfield, who has been featured on the Wichita Chamber of Commerce Podcast continued, “Wichita is my home. I want to grow my business here in the city of my birth. The growing Squeegee Squad in Wichita is symbolic of my commitment to improving our city, being successful and opening the doors of opportunities to others. One thing is sure as I begin this formalized business education in the 10,000 Small Businesses Program, Squeegee Squad will grow.”
About Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program: The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program is an initiative that provides education, support services and pathways to capital for growth-orientated entrepreneurs. At the conclusion of the 12-week selected participants develop an actionable growth plan in conjunction with a network of business leaders, advisors, and academic professors. The program is a collaboration between Goldman Sachs, Local Recognized Business Institutions and Business leaders.
About James C. Barfield: Mr. Barfield studied business at Crowley County Community College. As a business owner he has consistently increased business revenues by 30% annually. James. C. Barfield was born and raised in Wichita. He is a serial entrepreneur who has been certified in Six Sigma training. James envisions continuing to forge business opportunities in Wichita creating successful businesses that are integrated with the growth and prosperity of the City and its people.
About Squeegee Squad: Squeegee Squad Wichita is a licensed and insured franchise owned and operated by James C. Barfield serving businesses and residential clients. Squeegee Squad specializes in high -rise window cleaning with trained experienced workers. The company also offers power and soft washing services for businesses and residential customers. James Barfield is committed to excellence in service as the Visionary of Squeegee Squad. His commitment to customer service and the cleanest windows in Wichita has led to a stellar reputation among clients.
