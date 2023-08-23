Time-Travel Tastings: Vinum Hadrianum Resurrecting Lost Wines of Ancient Rome and Palatial Venues for Modern Enthusiasts

All harvesting is done with gentle precision. It takes extra effort to produce exceptional wines.

Vinum Hadrianum is resurrecting wines of ancient times and restoring iconic venues of the Roman elite where wine enthusiasts can savor them in perfect context.

Seeing our dream of bringing ancient Roman wines back to life is so gratifying. Most people don't realize just how enormous wine production was 2000 years ago. That legacy must not be forgotten.” — Piero Pavone

ATRI, ABRUZZO, ITALY, August 23, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- SUMMARY: In the heart of Italy’s Abruzzo Region, boutique winemaker Vinum Hadrianum is not just crafting award-winning wines, they are also spinning a captivating narrative that harks back to the zenith of the Roman Empire . Their mission is to bring into sharp focus the most compelling and prolific yet largely forgotten era of ancient wine history. But Vinum Hadrianum is not simply retelling the story; they are also resurrecting the flavors of ancient times and restoring iconic venues of the Roman elite, which will serve as places where enthusiasts can savor Vinum Hadrianum's history-inspired wine in a truly perfect context.A general belief among historians is that we only know about 3% of the human history that occurred before we were born. It is that realization that gave birth to Vinum Hadrianum, a boutique winery established in 2017 in the richly-historic commune of Atri on the central coast of Italy’s Abruzzo Region. Today, the winery’s determination to keep the most significant era in wine history from fading into oblivion is gaining tremendous traction. Not only are they working diligently to correct the historical record, but they are also meticulously replicating ancient Roman wines and restoring Iconic venues where those wines were likely enjoyed by the Roman elite.While there is no shortage of evidence to document the enormity of the wine trade during the Roman Empire's peak 2000 years ago, even the most well-informed among us would likely find it difficult to fully comprehend just how massive wine production and consumption was during that era. That is because it’s next to impossible to find any kind of side-by-side comparison of wine production and consumption then versus now.The brainchild behind Vinum Hadrianum is lifelong Abruzzo resident Piero Pavone. Pavone’s success in the tech world has enabled his team to undertake a daunting mission to correct egregious historical oversights and replicate ancient Roman wines for the world to experience in fully-restored venues where Roman elites likely enjoyed very similar wines many centuries ago.To give a sense of the magnitude of wine production and consumption in the Roman era, consider this: It is believed that, on average, every Ancient Roman citizen consumed an average of nearly one liter of wine per day. That huge volume of consumption was largely because wine was much safer to drink than their seriously contaminated water. Regardless of the reason, the collective yearly consumption of the Empire’s 95 million citizens was roughly twice that of today’s 248 million Americans of legal drinking age. It's a fascinating tidbit, strongly supporting the contention that, at its apex, the Roman Empire’s per capita wine production was the largest in human history. Vinum Hadrianum is not only bringing these historical facts to light but is also recreating the wines that Romans relished two millennia ago.Over the past several years, Vinum Hadrianum has been diligently nurturing well-established vineyards and continually acquiring prime vineyard real estate, which is then planted with ancient varietals essential to the production of wines that echo the flavors of ancient times. Today, their commitment to authenticity is earning their wines international recognition and stellar ratings. Moreover, Vinum Hadrianum is preserving history by restoring historically significant structures built by the Roman elite. These revitalized sites, like the iconic Sorricchio Palacein Atri, have already begun to serve as venues for wine enthusiasts to appreciate Vinum Hadrianum's history-inspired wines.In sum, Vinum Hadrianum offers a taste of ancient history and is fully engaged in the resurrection of stories and structures that shine a bright light on an unparalleled era of winemaking that has sadly become a dim memory. Through every sip of their wine, you're invited on a captivating journey back to a time that richly deserves to be immortalized.For an inspiring and more precise understanding of the Vinum Hadrianum project, please watch this video: https://vimeo.com/803667288 Inquiries will be responded to promptly, but please remember that our time zone is GMT+1, PST+9, AND EST+6. We endeavor to respond between 9 AM and 5 PM in all US time zones.

To fully understand the enormity of ancient Roman winemaking and the secret that Vinum Hadrianum shares with the wines made 2000 years ago, click the link.