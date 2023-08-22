Update No. 3: Suspect to face murder charge in connection with March homicide in Brattleboro

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Suspect to face murder charge in connection with March homicide in Brattleboro

BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023) — The Vermont State Police has identified a suspect in the March 30, 2023, shooting death of 21-year-old Tamico Williams of Hartford, Connecticut. The shooting occurred inside a residence at 14 Birge St. in Brattleboro.

An arrest warrant on a charge of second-degree murder has been issued for Elias J. Lopez, 18, of Hartford, Connecticut. He is currently in custody at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans on an unrelated federal charge. The Windham County State’s Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont will coordinate service of the arrest warrant.

Lopez has been jailed since Thursday, Aug. 17, following his arrest on a federal charge of drug distribution after a search warrant was executed on Linden Street in Brattleboro by federal, state and local law-enforcement agencies, including the Vermont State Police and the Vermont Drug Task Force.

According to VSP’s investigation of Mr. Williams’ homicide, the fatal shooting occurred during a physical altercation between Mr. Lopez and Mr. Williams and arose from a dispute related to selling drugs inside the Birge Street apartment.

The arrest warrant orders Mr. Lopez to be held without bail on the murder charge pending arraignment in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro. That hearing has yet to be scheduled.

The Vermont State Police is unable to comment further at this time. An affidavit of probable cause is filed with the court in Brattleboro.

***Update No. 2, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is able to identify the victim in this incident as Tamico Williams, 21, of Hartford, Connecticut.

An autopsy was completed Saturday, April 1, 2023, at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington. The cause of death was determined to be gunshot wounds to the torso, and the manner of death is a homicide.

The investigation into this homicide is continuing, and no one is currently in custody. Information that detectives have developed so far indicates the shooting appears to be a targeted act. Anyone with information that might assist police in this case is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600, or to leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipbusmit.

***Update No. 1, 11:10 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023***

The investigation is continuing Friday into a suspicious death in Brattleboro. The Vermont State Police Crime Scene Search Team arrived this morning at the residence on Birge Street, and the team’s work is ongoing.

Capt. Scott Dunlap, commander of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, will be available to speak with members of the media about this investigation at 1 p.m. at the Brattleboro Police Department, 62 Black Mountain Road.

VSP will provide further updates as the investigation proceeds.

***Initial news release, 11:15 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious death in Brattleboro that occurred Thursday night, March 30, 2023.

The investigation began following a 911 call at about 7:50 p.m. reporting the sound of gunfire at a residence on Birge Street in Brattleboro. Responding officers from the Brattleboro Police Department located an adult man dead inside an apartment at the location of the call. Brattleboro police requested the Vermont State Police respond and lead the investigation.

The victim’s identity is currently unknown.

This investigation is in its preliminary stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and the Brattleboro Police Department. The Crime Scene Search Team and Victim Services Unit will respond on Friday morning.

Following processing of the crime scene by investigators, the victim’s body will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation continues.

- 30 -