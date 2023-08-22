Robert Magio, Robert Herjavec, Adam Cheyer, Mike Michalowicz, David Rendall

Local IT Expert Named Official Host of the Second Annual Star-Studded Event For Small Business Owners!

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Magio, Partner at CR Computer, a Cyber Security and IT services firm serving small business owners in the New York area, is officially a host of the second annual Small Business Tech Day happening November 16th 2023.

This FREE online event includes insightful presentations from celebrities like Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec, AI expert and top technology leader Adam Cheyer, and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.

The event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the newest technologies and best practices available today to increase productivity, profitability and protect small businesses against online threats.

“It’s nearly impossible for businesses to stay up-to-date on emerging trends in technology. It’s been that way for years, but with the emergence of AI, dependence on “work-from-anywhere” models, and, unfortunately, an increase in online threats from overseas, it’s more important than ever to know what’s happening. The right tools, services, software, and partners can be the difference between business growth and going out of business. Owners and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability when they use technology the right way, and that’s what we want to bring to the local small businesses in Long Island and Manhattan.” said Robert Magio, Partner at CR Computer.

This international event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing emerging technology trends. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to https://www.crcomputer.com/tech-day-2023 or call 631-893-0090 and let them know you’d like information on the FREE local event on November 16th.

About the Author

Robert Magio has served New York area businesses for more than 20 years specializing in helping the construction, manufacturing, financial and legal sectors with all of their Cyber Security and IT support needs. Robert and his team have worked to help more than 500 small businesses integrate technology into their business to maximize growth and opportunities and protect them from online threats.